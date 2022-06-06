ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanDuel Bet $5, Win $200 Promo Continues for Any Game This Week

By Russ Joy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother week of NBA Finals and NHL playoff action is here and bettors can secure a $200 guaranteed bonus with our FanDuel promo code. Doing so will activate the largest no-brainer bonus in the industry. FanDuel Sportsbook has a tremendous $200 guaranteed bonus offer available this week for any...

Yardbarker

Prop bets for Lightning vs. Rangers Eastern Conference Final Game 5

The only NHL series left for us to bet on is the Eastern Conference Final, and we'll be seeing these teams a few more times with the series tied 2-2. Tuesday's attack of this series went very poorly, a point that feels worth acknowledgement. Still, work has been done to get on the right side of the ledger, and that begins with these plays tonight.
Yardbarker

Former Georgia Tech Guard Michael Devoe Works out for Los Angeles Lakers

It is getting closer to the 2022 NBA Draft, which means that teams are bringing in prospects for pre-draft workouts. Former Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe is one of those prospects and he has been going around and working out for various teams, including the Atlanta Hawks. The latest team to give the former Yellow Jacket a look is the most iconic franchise in NBA history, the Los Angeles Lakers.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.R. Reid steps down at Monmouth

Former UNC basketball forward J.R. Reid is stepping down as an assistant coach at Monmouth, the program announced this week. Reid will not be a part of the 2022-23 staff and will focus on other opportunities outside of basketball. Reid spent the past four seasons at Monmouth as an assistant on King Rice’s staff. Rice also played college basketball at UNC and was teammates with Reid in Chapel Hill. In those four years, Monmouth won 65 games and the 2021 MAAC regular-season title. After a three-year college career, Reid was taken No. 5 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent time with the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as time overseas. Monmouth did not reveal the specific reasons why Reid resigned after his fourth season. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Deadline

Warner Bros Discovery Names Luis Silberwasser As Head Of Sports

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery has named Luis Silberwasser, a former exec at Discovery, Telemundo and most recently TelevisaUnivision, as chairman and CEO of its sports division. Reporting to CEO David Zaslav, Silberwasser will lead the company’s domestic sports portfolio and oversee a unified, global sports strategy. The newly merged company brings together Discovery’s sports operation outside of the U.S. and assets like Eurosport with the domestic portfolio including Turner Sports and digital brand Bleacher Report. Along with the Olympics, the company has rights to the NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and the NCAA Men’s Basketball...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Chicago Blackhawks request to interview Luke Richardson, Brad Shaw

When Dominique Ducharme was unavailable due to a positive COVID-19 result in the 2021 playoff run, assistant Luke Richardson stepped in without missing a beat. The long-time NHL defenseman, who played more than 1,400 games in the league, had some head coaching experience with the Belleville Senators previously and had no trouble taking the reins in Montreal. The team played well, and Richardson was suddenly being looked at as a future NHL coach.
saturdaytradition.com

Andy Katz reveals post-NBA Draft deadline B1G hoops Power Rankings

With the NBA Draft entry deadline past, teams across the country have a better idea of what their rosters will look like this season. Though a couple of key pieces remain available via the transfer portal, most of the offseason movement is completed. With that in mind, BTN analyst Andy...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State basketball adds coveted transfer from Denver

Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry continues to shape the roster with a little help from the transfer portal. On Monday, the Nittany Lions added another addition to the roster with a transfer commitment from Michael Henn, a power forward who most recently played for Denver. Henn is a 6′-7″ 230-lb power forward and he could be sliding right into the starting lineup for Shrewsberry. Penn State will be the fifth Division 1 program he has played for during his well-traveled college career. Henn started his basketball career with UC-Davis in 2016-17 but spent the next three seasons with California...
