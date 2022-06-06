ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3,500+ PC Games Discounted In Massive Summer Sale

By Jon Bitner
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Sale is now live over at GOG, offering thousands of products at a discount. New flash deals are popping up regularly, but the main roster of price cuts will stick around until June 27 and include hits such as Disco...

ComicBook

PlayStation Plus June Leak Reveals Next Free Games

As has become increasingly common, the PlayStation Plus free video games for June 2022 have seemingly leaked online ahead of an official reveal. According to the leak, PlayStation Plus Essential -- which is the new baseline tier of PlayStation Plus following the merge of PlayStation Now into the service -- and above will include three different video games for free starting on June 7th.
GamesRadar

The best Xbox One games of all time

The best Xbox One games are the titles that are absolute must-plays for anyone rocking either Microsoft's last console or an Xbox Series X - or indeed a PC for that matter. Microsoft's investment in creating an ecosystem for gaming across multiple platforms means that these titles live on beyond an individual console.
ComicBook

Steam Leak Reveals Controversial Nintendo Switch Exclusive Is Coming to PC

A new Steam leak has revealed that a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED exclusive is coming to PC and seemingly coming to the digital storefront very soon. While games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Super Mario Odyssey, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- Nintendo's first-party exclusives -- are never going to come to PC, third-party Switch exclusives have shown that they can migrate to other platforms. The latest example of this seems to be Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, which seems not only Steam bound, but it looks like it's coming to the PC storefront today.
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
SVG

PlayStation Goes All In With Three Major TV Adaptations

TV adaptations of games are all the rage these days, and many more are on the way. For starters, Netflix has seen great success with both the "League of Legends"-inspired "Arcane" and "The Witcher," both of which have been renewed for fresh seasons. There are also plenty of big name adaptations currently in the works, from an HBO production of "The Last of Us" and a trippy anime take on "Nier" to an Amazon show based on "Life is Strange" and beyond.
ComicBook

Big Xbox 2022 Exclusive Confirmed for PS4 and PS5

During today's State of Play presentation, one of the biggest Xbox exclusives of 2022 was announced for PlayStation platforms. Tunic released exclusively on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S back in March, but the game has now been announced for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Tunic is set to drop on September 27th, giving a new audience a chance to experience what the game has to offer. The title was announced alongside a new trailer, though it seems that fans should not expect to see anything new beyond what was offered in the Xbox version.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Everything announced at PlayStation’s June 2022 State of Play

Sony held its second announcement-packed State of Play of the year. PlayStation has had a fun year thus far with games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and MLB The Show 22, but will now highlight what games are coming to PS5 in the back half of 2022, as well as what we can expect from the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset.
Ars Technica

Sega, still doing what Nintendon’t, announces a tiny Sega CD retro console

Sega's Genesis Mini console was one of the only officially licensed retro emulation boxes that came close to the NES and SNES Classics' combination of software quality and hardware authenticity, even if its emulation wasn't quite perfect and its game selection was missing some heavy hitters. The company's mini-Game Gear was also the first officially licensed device to make the mini-console fad portable.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Xbox Website Appears To Confirm ‘GoldenEye 007’ Remaster

A remaster of GoldenEye 007 is undeniably one of the most rumoured gaming projects of recent years. This N64 classic was released back in 1997 and was later reimagined for the Nintendo Wii and DS in 2010. It was then scheduled to receive a remaster during the Xbox 360 era but that was cancelled due to licensing difficulties.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Hasbro G.I. Joe Figure Pre-Orders: Transformers Bumblebee A.W.E. Striker, Snake Eyes and Timber

Hasbro has taken time out of their busy Star Wars and Marvel schedules to launch something special for G.I. Joe fans. Actually, there are three somethings, and one of them brings Transformers fans into the fun. Everything you need to know about the Transformers G.I Joe Bumblebee A.W.E. Striker mashup, the latest Classified Series Snake Eyes and Timber 2-pack, and the Retro Collection Duke Vs. Cobra Commander action figures can be found below.
Android Police

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds beginner's guide: Time to save the kingdom

Impressively earning $100 million in the first 11 days during Asia's launch period, we've been looking forward to a global release of Level-5 and Netmarble's brewed up new MMORPG Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds for some time. Now that it's officially available across the globe for mobile and PC gamers, many of us are ready to embark on a magical journey full of wonder in what may be one of the best MMOs on Android, as it's certainly the prettiest.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

PlayStation Plus games for June 2022 available this week

Sony has this week confirmed the new games that will be made available via the PlayStation Plus subscription service for June 2022. “The rollout of the all-new PlayStation Plus is well underway, with Asia’s launch last week and Japan launching starting today! Additional markets will launch this month, and we can’t wait for fans to enjoy the new service” explained Sony.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Resident Evil 2 PS5 update has been spotted on Sony's servers

We're probably getting next-gen versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7: Biohazard on next week, as database listings have been discovered just in time for the Capcom Showcase. Following its Capcom Showcase announcement yesterday, Twitter profile PlayStation Game Size (opens in new tab) has located Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 on the PSN backend. Reportedly taking up 21.8GB and 20.48GB of space respectively. There's no sign of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard's PS5 version just yet, but that's likely a matter of time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Release Window Potentially Confirmed by PlayStation

PlayStation seems to have just confirmed the release window for God of War Ragnarok in a rather roundabout way. For multiple months at this point, all that Sony and developer Santa Monica Studio have committed to with the launch of Ragnarok is a broad "2022" window. And while this window hasn't officially been narrowed down to a single month just yet, a new happening with the PlayStation Store may have just informed us that the game won't be dropping until the final months of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

True Fear Forsaken Souls Part 2 lands on Xbox

If you enjoy a good scare you may be interested to know that True Fear Forsaken Souls Part 2 is now available on Xbox and if you are new to the series a free demo is available to try out before you part with your hard own cash. Although the game is only priced at $9 for Xbox. Check out the trailer embedded below to learn more about the point-and-click adventure which is already been available on PC via Steam. “True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2 is the sequel to one of the best rated horror escape games, acclaimed for its story and the atmosphere of horror mystery.”

