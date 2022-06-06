ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Winterble: D-Day and the Death of the Cities

By tboggswbt
WBTAM/WBTFM
WBTAM/WBTFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qRJW_0g2EXX4c00

It is June the sixth 2022.

We all recall the almighty sacrifices that were made by our heroes, our brave boys who stormed the beaches on this date in 1944.

It’s incredible to see how much the world has changed since 1944. Here we are almost 80 years removed from our ascendancy into a true world superpower. And a lot is changing before our very eyes. And so much of that is driven by an inability of our politicians, our elected officials to understand the gravity of the world in which we are currently living.

If you go back to 1944, it’s coming on the heels of the vicious attack by Imperial Japan, and the the declaration of war by Nazi Germany against the United States. And it was also coming on the heels of the Great Depression. And this is the important lesson that I think we have got to take as it relates to June 6, and the Great Depression: We are never more than a few missteps away from Cataclysm in our country. At the time of World War Two and into the post war era. It was the golden age of American cities.

But it would be just two decades later that you would watch those cities descend into chaos, looting, burning crisis, all of it gave way to the malaise of the 1970s the resurrection of the 1980s more malaise in the 1990s. And then of course, what we saw in the aftermath of the World Trade Center and Pentagon attacks, plus this Shanksville, Pennsylvania, crashing of the United Flight there as well.

Here’s what is so hugely important — have to understand we’re witnessing the death of our cities.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump-loving mother allegedly left six children home alone to take part in 6 Jan insurrection

A Mercer County woman accused of participating in the 6 January Capitol riot had left behind her six minor children unattended at home to participate in the insurrection, showed court documents.Rachel Powell had in 2021 “shared custody of six minor children with her ex-husband. When the defendant [Ms Powell] left for Washington DC to attend the events of 6 January, 2021, she left her minor children at home, unattended,” prosecutors said in the court filing on Monday.The lawyers also pointed to a social media post of the accused from October 2020 about “surveillance of a public official’s home and...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Day#Imperial Japan#Nazi#Cataclysm#American#The World Trade Center#Pentagon
The Independent

Trump posts Mount Rushmore with his face as Jan 6 committee promises bombshell evidence against him

Donald Trump is sharing old memes and envisioning himself on monuments to America’s most well-known presidents as the January 6 committee prepares for its first public hearing later this week.The ex-president “re-Truthed” two images depicting himself as part of the iconic Mount Rushmore monument in South Dakota on Monday, according to Insider. One of the images was actually a photograph taken by the Associated Press in 2020 that captured Mr Trump grinning in front of the monument during a visit to the site; due to the framing, Mr Trump’s visage is squared near-perfectly with an emply spot on the...
POTUS
IFLScience

The 17th Century Was A Truly Terrible Time To Be A Human

The Black Death of the 1300s would have been an undeniably sucky time to live, the year 563 CE was pretty dire, and the first half of the 20th century saw more than its fair share of misery. However, when looking at terrible times to be a human, the dreadfulness...
SCIENCE
HipHopWired

White Supremacy In Faux Disguise: The History Behind “Replacement Theory” And Its Rise

The manifesto of the 18-year-old who shot 13 people at a Buffalo, New York supermarket killing ten this past weekend showed that he was heavily influenced by "replacement theory", which has become more and more prevalent in campaigns and outreach by rightwing politicians and the media. This article takes a look at what replacement theory is and its resurgence through mass shooting events targeting Black people and other ethnic groups. The post White Supremacy In Faux Disguise: The History Behind “Replacement Theory” And Its Rise appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Salon

America needs its own Jubilee: We are a nation in profound crisis

The horrifying mass murder of 18 school children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, occurred at the same time as the funeral of Celestine Chaney, grandmother of six and Buffalo mass shooting victim, was taking place. Only two of the 10 Black Americans killed in Buffalo by an avowed white supremacist had been yet laid to rest when that tragedy was pushed out of the headlines to make room for yet another gruesome mass shooting.
UVALDE, TX
Washington Examiner

The most important 19th century American you've never heard of

Every day, we are inundated with the names of people from the past. When you see an advertisement selling insurance for Lincoln Financial Group, drive down a Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, or read a book review in the Washington Examiner, you see recognizable names that call to mind stories associated with these historical figures. These titles serve as small monuments to their accomplishments and ask us to remember them.
DETROIT, MI
Fox News

AOC recalls being awakened to her 'indigenous heritage'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Saturday her connection to her "indigenous heritage" was awakened while protesting the Dakota Access pipeline with Native American tribes at Standing Rock Indian Reservation. Responding to a comment on Instagram, Ocasio-Cortez said she wanted to connect more with the ancestral roots of the Taíno, an indigenous...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Secret City: behind the untold gay history of DC politics

LGBTQ+ people have always existed, although they have largely been erased from historical narratives and even forced to participate in their own erasure. This is true of American politics, where the 20th century saw numerous gay and lesbian individuals participating at the highest levels of power, yet almost wholly effaced from the telling of our nation’s history. In the new book Secret City, historian James Kirchick attempts to inscribe into the historical record the homosexual men and women who have served and contributed to their country in Washington DC, throughout the 20th century.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WBTAM/WBTFM

WBTAM/WBTFM

731
Followers
969
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte’s news talk station!

 https://wbt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy