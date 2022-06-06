ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Graduation: Drengler, Wausau native, graduates from Wharton

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xiLfW_0g2EXSez00

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Graduation, engagement and wedding announcements are welcome and are published at no charge. Submit information and photos to editor@wausaupilotandreview.com. Please include your name, email and phone number for questions and verification.

Brittany K. Drengler, a Wausau native and 2008 graduate of Wausau West High School, graduated in May with an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a double major in Quantitative Finance and Real Estate.

Prior to her studies at Wharton, Drengler earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance, investment and banking from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

In addition to her core curriculum, Drengler also completed significant elective studies in Spanish and Economics. Prior to transferring to Madison, Drengler attended the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, where she was named to the academic honor roll and also competed as a starting member of the Division 1 Nordic Skiing traveling team. Drengler also attended the Unversidad de Leon in Spain, attending a semester immersion study program where all her courses were taught in Spanish.

Drengler has been hired as Vice President of Investments in the Special Situations Group at Bain Capital in Boston, an organization co-founded by Mitt Romney.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Upward Bound program renewed at UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT – The Upward Bound program has been renewed at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, continuing services that offer low-income and first-generation high school students the skills and motivation needed to realize their dream of pursuing and completing a college education. The program was awarded a five-year grant...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries June 8, 2022

Darrel D. Buch, age 71, of Schofield, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Wausau Aspirus Hospital. He was born in Wausau on November 18, 1950, to Earl and Arlene (Koenig) Buch. Darrel graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1968. He earned a degree in mechanical drafting from Fond Du Lac Technical Institute in 1971 and a certificate of advance blueprint reading from North Central Technical Institute in 1973. Darrel was employed by J.I. Case for 20 years, perfecting his welding skills; was a co-owner of Kelly Club Sports Bar in Schofield from 1983 until 1998 and owner and chef at Mr. D’s Establishment from 1998 until 2004.
WausauPilot

NTC announces Wausau Area Law Enforcement Academy graduates

WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College has announced the Wausau-area graduates from NTC’s Criminal Justice – Law Enforcement 720 Academy following a commencement ceremony on May 20. The Criminal Justice – Law Enforcement 720 Academy prepares learners to enter the workforce as police officers or deputy sheriffs in...
WAUSAU, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Look Up—What’s That in the Wisconsin Sky?

Believe it or not, Wisconsin has a long history of UFO sightings and odd occurrences according to data from the National UFO Reporting Center. Wisconsin is ranked 21st in the country for most documented sightings of approximately 1,666. In 1954 an unknown object, witnessed in rural Barron WI, inspired Coral Lorenzen to develop UFO research. As a result, several UFO incidents were documented over the years:
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Wausau, WI
wausautimes.com

SC Swiderski to hold groundbreaking ceremony, anniversary celebration

ROTHSCHILD — SC Swiderski LLC will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on June 7 to celebrate a pair of major milestones for the company. The event will mark the start of the SCS Rothschild project and honor the company’s 30th anniversary and will be held at 10101 Calumet Street in Rothschild, behind the Cedar Creek Mall.
ROTHSCHILD, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Say no to metallic mining in Wisconsin

It was an unfortunate day in 2017 when our state leaders, and I use that term leader loosely, thought it was a good idea to end the moratorium on metallic mining in Wisconsin. Shame on those of you who did this. To make things worse some members of our county leadership did not think anything of approving this flaw in common sense.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitt Romney
voiceofmuscatine.com

Host tells what to expect during Wisconsin Farm Technology Days

Host tells what to expect during Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Visitors to Wisconsin’s Farm Technology Days can expect a few changes this year. Dennis and Susie Roehl operate the host farm, and Dennis tells Brownfield this year’s event is bringing back forage field demonstrations. He says, “Our demonstrations are going to be cutting in the morning, and merging and chopping will all be before noon, and then in the afternoon it will be raking, baling, and wrapping the bales.”
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business School#Wharton School#Uw Madison#College#Wausau West High School#Quantitative Finance#Real Estate#Wharton Drengler#Economics#The Unversidad De Leon#Bain Capital
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library activities, kids and adults

Throughout the summer, kids can earn free books by participating in the Marathon County Public Library’s Summer Reading Club. Stop by any MCPL location from June 1-Aug. 31 to pick up a summer reading review sheet, or track your reading online with the free Beanstack app. For more info, call 715-261-7220 or visit www.mcpl.us/slp!
WausauPilot

Your letters: Demand local control over mining

Xiomara Castro, the first woman Honduran president, just banned open pit mining in her country because of it’s toxic pollution and the consequent health impacts on wildlife and human life. This marks a huge turning point in a country long exploited for its natural resources at the expense of everything Hondurans hold dear – especially clean, safe water. This remarkable turn around happened when the Honduran people got fed up enough to elect political leaders who actually cared more about them than big, usually foreign, mining corporations. The quest for natural resources in countries like Honduras relies on corporate-friendly political leaders, cheap labor, non-existent or unenforced environmental laws – and the people’s powerlessness to stop it. This, essentially, is what drives the crushing poverty of Third World countries.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

DNR concludes multi-state probe into fish poaching

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, concluded a multi-year law enforcement investigation into the poaching and over-harvesting of hundreds of vulnerable spawning lake whitefish from the Menominee River. The multi-state...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Education
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters rolls past Wausau Woodchucks

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – As one winning streak came to an end in drizzly Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday afternoon, another continued. The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (6-1) used a six-run fifth inning to distance themselves from the Wausau Woodchucks (3-4), snapping the Chucks’ three-game winning streak in a 13-2 decision at Witter Field in Northwoods League baseball action.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau home prices skyrocket over two-year span

Home prices in Wausau are continuing to increase, mirroring a national trend, according to data released last week. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported a 20.6% annual gain in March, up from 20.0% in the previous month. In Wausau, home prices have ticked sharply upward as well, with an increase of nearly 24% since April 2020, the data show.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy