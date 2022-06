LAKE CLEAR, N.Y. — A 72-year-old man was found dead in northern New York after an apparent boating trip, according to state environmental officials. Forest rangers said the man, who was from Inlet but has not been identified otherwise, was found on the evening of May 26 in Little Green Pond, just west of the Lake Clear Community. The death was not publicly announced by investigators until Tuesday.

