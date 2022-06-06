ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Provides Funds For Agricultural Plastics Recycling Project

Photo by John Silver

By Mike Lynn

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) is looking to fund interested parties in developing a sustainable agricultural plastics recycling program.

According to the PDA, The Agricultural Plastics Recycling Project (APRP) is designed to develop and strengthen agricultural plastic recycling systems by facilitating local initiatives within the agriculture and recycling communities to assist Pennsylvania farmers in better managing their used agricultural plastics. The program is looking to integrate existing materials management infrastructure and is seeking markets for recovered agricultural plastic.

"Agricultural plastics are often single-use items that serve a specific, initial purpose but eventually become a waste product," said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. "Landfilling plastics is both an expense and an environmental hazard. Recycling agricultural plastics through programs like APRP is both an environmental and economic choice. It allows resources to be reused without cost, making it a win for farmers and the environment."

Examples of agricultural plastics include, but are not limited to, silage bags, bunker silo covers, bale wraps & twines, hoop house covers, planting trays and containers, row covers, and mulch films.

APRP funding is made possible through monies secured from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The grants do not require matching funds. Payment of grant funds will occur on a reimbursement basis. An advance payment option may be available with written submission of justification and subsequent approval from the Department.

APRP is a statewide pilot program with a focus on Adams, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and Perry counties.

Proposals must be submitted online using the Department of Community and Economic Development's Electronic Single Application.

Proposals must now be submitted by Friday, July 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Applicants who have questions may contact Jessica Lenker at 717-772-5212 or jeslenker@pa.gov.

Full proposal guidelines can be found in the PA Bulletin.

Learn more about initiatives and investments to grow, protect and sustain Pennsylvania's agriculture industry at agriculture.pa.gov.

