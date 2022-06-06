ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Perry Johnson asks federal judge to cease printing of Michigan primary ballots

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLansing — Republican Perry Johnson asked a federal judge Monday to order the Michigan Secretary of State's office to "immediately cease the printing of August 2022 primary ballots" as he made a last-ditch effort to get back into the race for governor. Johnson, a businessman from Bloomfield Hills,...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 22

ruth taylor
2d ago

Honestly, if these losers can't get a measley 15k signatures to get ON the ballot, how do they expect to get ENOUGH votes to win a statewide election.

Reply
6
Shellie Streeter
2d ago

Guess you should have vetted your canvassers better, this is all on you after all it’s your campaign

Reply(1)
19
Paul Hamilton
2d ago

If an alleged "quality guru" with no government experience can't even collect 15,000 valid nominating signatures on petitions from their own campaign to get on the ballot, what makes them think they are even qualified to hold any public office?

Reply
6
Related
CBS Detroit

Michigan Court Keeps Donna Brandenburg Off Ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court turned down an appeal Tuesday by another Republican candidate for governor whose campaign petitions were found to be full of fraudulent signatures. The court declined to intervene in a decision by the Board of State Canvassers to keep Donna Brandenburg off the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. Brandenburg, an entrepreneur from western Michigan, was one of five GOP candidates barred from the ballot. The state elections bureau told the board that they didn’t have at least 15,000 valid signatures because paid circulators submitted thousands of phony ones. There’s been no evidence that the candidates were aware of the rogue work. Business consultant Perry Johnson, former Detroit police Chief James Craig and investment adviser Michael Markey sued to get on the ballot but failed last week. Johnson, who was willing to spend millions on his campaign, turned to a federal court Monday, saying his rights were violated during the process. The long shot lawsuit is pending. Craig, who has wide name recognition in southeastern Michigan, said “it’s not over,” but he didn’t elaborate on what’s next. Meanwhile, the Aug. 2 ballot was finalized for printing Friday. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
michiganradio.org

GOP gubernatorial candidate who lost ballot bid in state Supreme Court asks federal court to take case

After losing in state court, a Republican gubernatorial candidate disqualified from his party's primary ballot has taken his case to federal court. Businessman Perry Johnson was one of five Republican candidates for governor to be booted from the ballot for the August 2 election after state officials found they lacked enough valid petition signatures.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Perry Johnson
WILX-TV

Jan 6 committee interviewed Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was interviewed by the Jan 6 committee, a spokesperson for the Department of State confirmed. The Secretary participated in an interview with committee investigators last week, as follow up to the previous conversations they have had with Secretary Benson and the Bureau of Elections.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Nessel, Michigan Democrats Outraged At GOP Abortion Law Intervention

Last night, legislative Republicans filed a motion seeking to allow the Legislature to intervene as defendants in a lawsuit challenging Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. Members of the House Democratic Caucus issued the following statements in response:. “Without a vote and in the dark of night, Republicans have taken it...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots#Republican Primary#State Elections#Republicans#Election Fraud#Gop#The Bureau Of Elections#District Court#U S House
interlochenpublicradio.org

At least 15, including U.S. Secretary Buttigieg, test positive for COVID after Michigan conference

At least 15 people, including U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg have tested positive for COVID-19 after hobnobbing at a political conference. Politicians, journalists and lobbyists returned Friday from the annual Mackinac Policy Conference which is hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce. In order to attend indoor events,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Abortion-rights protestors disrupt Michigan House proceedings

Protesters inside the Michigan House of Representatives in Lansing shouted through multiple votes Wednesday afternoon after session began, disrupting normal proceedings for nearly half an hour. Abortion-rights demonstrators lined the state House gallery, chanting above lawmakers as House leaders did their best to move through regular business and vote on...
MICHIGAN STATE
wnmufm.org

Court hears challenge to key aspect of Michigan auto no-fault law

ANN ARBOR, MI (MPRN)— The Michigan Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday in a class action lawsuit over the state's auto no-fault law. The suit says the law should not apply to people who were injured before 2019. The case has big implications. It applies to more than 18,000...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Senate leader Mike Shirkey accused of funneling campaign money into other orgs

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Senate GOP leader Mike Shirkey is accused of funneling money for the UnLock Michigan ballot proposal into other organizations. Longtime political insider Robert LaBrant filed an 11-page complaint with the state election bureau in which he accused Shirkey of violating the state campaign finance law. In the filing LaBrant alleges that the "Shirkey scheme involved the illegal use of dark money on a scale never before seen."
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Damoose: Legislature Must Protect Michigan’s 1931 Anti-Abortion Law

State Rep. John Damoose, founder and co-chair of the legislative Pro-Life Caucus, today praised the Michigan Legislature’s move to defend a Michigan law protecting the lives of children before birth. After Attorney General Dana Nessel recently failed to mount a defense, the House of Representatives and Senate on Monday...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan wants AG Nessel to review 2 political nonprofits for possible crimes

The Michigan Department of State believes a pair of nonprofits with ties to state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey illegally solicited donations to send dark money to an effort to undermine Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's power to issue sweeping pandemic orders.  The department, led by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, on Friday referred the details of a 2021 complaint against two political nonprofits — Michigan! My Michigan! and Michigan Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility — to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel for possible criminal...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy