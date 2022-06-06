ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Knox, Morrow by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 16:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lucas, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 03:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lucas; Ottawa BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING Winds and waves have decreased and there is no longer a high risk of rip currents.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Darke, Miami, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for west central Ohio. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for west central Ohio. Target Area: Darke; Miami; Shelby The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Shelby County in west central Ohio Eastern Darke County in west central Ohio Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greenville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Troy, Sidney, Piqua, Greenville, Tipp City, West Milton, Versailles, Covington, Arcanum, Bradford, Pleasant Hill, Ansonia, Hardin, Webster, Wayne Lakes, Russia, Gettysburg, Laura, Fletcher and Pitsburg. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 69 and 93. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DARKE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western West Virginia. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Vinton The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Jackson County in southeastern Ohio Southern Vinton County in southeastern Ohio Northeastern Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Mason County in western West Virginia * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 817 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jackson to near South Webster, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Wellston, Point Pleasant, Gallipolis, Pomeroy, Oak Hill, Rio Grande, Rutland, New Haven, Mason, Gallia, Vernon, Waterloo, Middleport, Hamden, Syracuse, Hartford City, Coalton, Henderson and Vinton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake, Lorain by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 03:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Erie; Lake; Lorain BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga and Lake Counties. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Fayette, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Fayette; Greene The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Fayette County in central Ohio Northern Clinton County in southwestern Ohio Southeastern Greene County in west central Ohio * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 131 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wilmington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Washington Court House, Wilmington, Sabina, Staunton, Bowersville, Port William, Melvin, Bloomington, New Antioch, Jasper Mills, Lees Creek, Reesville, Burtonville, Interstate 71 at US Route 68 and Oakland. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 49 and 61. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Madison, Pickaway, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 14:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Franklin; Madison; Pickaway; Union The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin County in central Ohio Northwestern Pickaway County in central Ohio Eastern Madison County in central Ohio Southeastern Union County in central Ohio * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Columbus, Dublin, Westerville, Grove City, Upper Arlington, Gahanna, Hilliard, Worthington, Bexley, London, Jefferson, Canal Winchester, Groveport, Plain City, West Jefferson, Minerva Park, Ohio State University, Lake Darby, Easton and New California. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 80 and 109. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 82 and 120. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Athens, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Athens; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Gallia; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Jackson; Lawrence; Licking; Logan; Madison; Meigs; Miami; Montgomery; Morgan; Perry; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Shelby; Union; Vinton; Warren; Washington TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ATHENS BROWN BUTLER CHAMPAIGN CLARK CLERMONT CLINTON DARKE DELAWARE FAIRFIELD FAYETTE FRANKLIN GALLIA GREENE HAMILTON HIGHLAND HOCKING JACKSON LAWRENCE LICKING LOGAN MADISON MEIGS MIAMI MONTGOMERY MORGAN PERRY PICKAWAY PIKE PREBLE ROSS SCIOTO SHELBY UNION VINTON WARREN WASHINGTON
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barbour, Braxton, Brooke, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Brooke; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Lewis; Marion; Marshall; Mason; Monongalia; Ohio; Pleasants; Preston; Randolph; Ritchie; Roane; Taylor; Tucker; Tyler; Upshur; Wetzel; Wirt; Wood TORNADO WATCH 335 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBOUR BRAXTON BROOKE CALHOUN DODDRIDGE GILMER HARRISON JACKSON LEWIS MARION MARSHALL MASON MONONGALIA OHIO PLEASANTS PRESTON RANDOLPH RITCHIE ROANE TAYLOR TUCKER TYLER UPSHUR WETZEL WIRT WOOD
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV

