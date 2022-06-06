ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin has a new tracking system for victims to check on the status of their sexual assault kit

By Elliot Hughes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
Wisconsin’s new system for tracking sexual assault kits as they move from hospital staff to law enforcement and crime lab testing has now launched, Attorney General Josh Kaul said Monday.

The tracking system was created as a result of legislation signed into law in December. It allows survivors of sexual assault to log onto a database using a barcode, and not any personally identifiable information, to view the status of the kit as it goes through the testing process.

The system’s debut continues a yearslong effort by the Wisconsin Department of Justice to improve the investigations of sexual assault kits statewide. In 2014, Kaul’s predecessor, Brad Schimel, launched an effort to test thousands of untested kits held by law enforcement and hospitals.

That backlog has since been erased, and along with the creation of the tracking system, new legislation in December set requirements for hospitals and law enforcement to move kits along to state crime labs for testing.

“What this system does is it empowers survivors of sexual assault to figure out exactly where their kit is in the testing process at a time of their choosing,” Kaul said at a press event outside Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee.

The system has been active statewide since late May, but was also available at several pilot sites across the state beforehand, including in Sheboygan. Sharain Horn, a vice president with Advocate Aurora Health, said the feedback has already been positive.

“As a sexual assault nurse examiner, I’ve sat with patients and talked with them about what our process was when we took their evidence,” Horn said. “Not being able to give them a definitive answer or a way for them to know what was going to happen to their evidence always felt like a missing piece of our puzzle.”

If a victim wants to report the sexual assault, Wisconsin’s new standards require hospital staff to notify law enforcement of a sexual assault within 24 hours. Law enforcement then must retrieve the kit within three days and send it to the state crime lab within 14 days.

If a victim does not wish to report the sexual assault to law enforcement, the kit is still sent to the state crime lab, where it will be stored for 10 years.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

