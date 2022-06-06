FBI arrests suspect in Glendale on bank robbery charges

Members of the FBI Violent Crime Task Force arrested 54-year-old Claney Taylor without incident in Glendale on bank robbery charges.

After the arrest on June 2, Taylor faces a bank robbery charge for his alleged involvement in a “take down” style robbery that occurred at Copper State Credit Union, 1640 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix, on May 12.

In this case, Taylor allegedly showed a handgun and pointed it at the bank teller while demanding money which is described as a “take down” robbery, according to an FBI news release.

No one was physically injured in the robbery.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force was created to provide a solid foundation for addressing violent crime in Phoenix and its surrounding areas. This arrest is an example of local and federal agencies working together to conduct coordinated investigations.

This case will be prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona.

Taylor has been charged in a federal criminal complaint. A complaint is only an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is comprised of the Phoenix Police Department, Peoria Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office FATE team, U.S. Border Patrol, and the FBI.