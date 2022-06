The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office has opened a missing person investigation into the disappearance of Bonnie Lucas, 54, of Stephens County. According to Stephens County Sheriff Kevin Roach, Lucas was reported missing on Sunday, June 5, after leaving Breckenridge on Saturday. She was last seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Roach said he has no reason to suspect any kind of foul play took place while she was in Stephens County.

STEPHENS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO