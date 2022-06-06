ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

UAFS program offers business education to veterans

By Justin Trobaugh
 2 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Center at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will host Boots to Business Reboot, an entrepreneurial education and training program specifically geared for veterans, active-duty service members, and their spouses.

According to a news release from the university, the full-day program will take place on June 7 at the Center for Economic Development Bakery District.

“The River Valley is gifted with a strong veteran community that plays a vital role in the region’s growth and the opportunities for us all,” said Bill Sabo, regional director of the ASBTDC. “Whether a veteran wants to start his or her own business or expand an existing one, this program will give them the insights they need to be successful in this region and a roadmap toward success.”

The release says participants are introduced to the skills, knowledge, and resources needed to launch a business, from developing a concept to creating a business plan.

More information on the Boots and Business and other classes can be found here .

