Dorchester Day parade returns

By Angela Rowlings
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 116th Dorchester Day Parade returned Sunday along Dorchester Avenue from Lower Mills to Savin Hill at the intersection of Columbia Road. Elected officials and hopefuls gathered at the start of the 3.2-mile route for a ribbon...

Street closures anger neighbors

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. After a late night at work, Allentza Michel arrived at the Forest Hills Orange Line station at 12:50 a.m., hoping to take the 16 bus to Blue Hill Avenue, where she had just enough time to catch the last 28 bus.
BOSTON, MA
Mass. 54th Regimen monument rededicated

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Hundreds of dignitaries gathered in front of the State House last week for the rededication of the newly-restored Robert Gould Shaw and Massachusetts 54th Regiment memorial. The monument, which was completed in 1897, underwent a three-year, $3.2 million restoration process....
BOSTON, MA
New housing transforms Jackson Sq.

Over the last two decades Jamaica Plain’s Jackson Square has seen major redevelopment with the addition of a supermarket, affordable housing and now a slew of new development on top of previously vacant lots in the neighborhood. Most recently the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation (JPNDC) officially cut the...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Grove Hall, part of Dot Ave. to be car-free for half-days in Aug., Sept.

Some 2 miles of Dorchester Avenue and 1.2 miles of the neighborhood’s Grove Hall area will be car-free for a half-day later this year under an “Open Streets” initiative proposed by Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration. The program seeks to offer an economic boost to areas outside of downtown Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Ground Lease 7 Channel St. (Parcel U) in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park, South Boston

Economic Development & Industrial Corporation of Boston (“EDIC”) Reay L. Pannesi; Reay.l.pannesi@boston.gov; 617.918.6239. The Economic Development and Industrial Corporation of Boston (“EDIC”), doing business as the Boston Planning & Development Agency (“BPDA”), conducts dispositions of EDIC-owned properties to encourage redevelopment and economic development in the City of Boston. This Request for Proposals (“RFP”) offers qualified developers an opportunity to submit proposals for the redevelopment and ground lease of Parcel U (the “Premises”), located at 7 Channel Street in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park (“RLFMP”) in South Boston, Massachusetts for the purpose of: enhancing its potential uses and value in a manner consistent with the zoning and other regulatory standards that define the uses of the Premises and capturing the opportunities presented by the 2022 RLFMP Master Plan Update. The Premises consists of land area of approximately 45,310 square feet, with a masonry and metal building thereon of approximately 27,049 square feet. Potential redevelopment of the Premises could include commercial, general office, high-tech manufacturing, life sciences, research and development, marine industrial, aquaculture and general manufacturing, or more traditional distribution and cold storage. Residential and hotel uses would not be considered. The location of the Premises could include a single engine company Boston Fire Department Station (“BFDS”) within a proposed development. Therefore, this RFP requires proponents to include two development scenarios in their submitted proposals – Program A and Program B. Program A should consist of uses that conform to the goals articulated above. Program B shall conform to those goals, but also include the delivery to the BPDA of a core and shell space that the BPDA could dedicate to community and/or government use, a community benefit that shall come at no cost to the BPDA. To the extent permissible under applicable law, the BPDA anticipates that this space may serve as a BFDS as needed to better serve the South Boston Seaport and the City of Boston overall. The BPDA expects a ground lease price per year at project stabilization of at least $15.00 per gross square foot (“GSF”) of floor area constructed for Program A and $10.50 per GSF for Program B. The Premises are being offered as is, without warranty of any kind, express or implied. If concerned about the Premises’ condition, legal or physical access and the maintenance thereof, property lines or boundaries or any other matter affecting the Premises, prospective developers should investigate and conduct whatever due diligence and inspection deemed necessary. The RFP package will be available on the BPDA Procurement Portal at http://www.bostonplans.org/work-with-us/procurement beginning June 8, 2022. Completed proposal applications must be submitted as instructed and returned directly to the BPDA Real Estate, 22 Drydock Ave., 2nd floor, RLFMP, South Boston, attention: Reay L. Pannesi, by August 8, 2022 no later than 12:00 PM. Late proposals will not be accepted. A fee of $10,000.00 is payable upon submission of proposals, and is refundable for those proponents not selected. For more information about this Request for Proposals, contact Reay Pannesi, Senior Real Estate Development Officer at (617) 918-6239 or Reay.L.Pannesi@boston.gov.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester celebrates return of Dot Day Parade, first 'Dorchfest'

The Dorchester Day Parade on Sunday returned to the neighborhood’s main thoroughfare after a two-year hiatus. Aided by sunny skies and cool breezes, the parade drew crowds along the three-mile route on Dorchester Avenue. High school marching bands mixed with candidates for governor, including Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl, as well as Mayor Michelle Wu.
BOSTON, MA
Sailing + Science: A Day on the Charles River for Roxbury/Dorchester Families/Friends

Where: Community Boating, 21 David G. Mugar Way, Boston, MA. Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/348067638677. What is Sailing + Science? The program is a fun, free day of on-the-water and on-land activities on the Charles River for residents of Roxbury and Dorchester and their families and friends! Sail with an instructor (no experience necessary, do not need to know how to swim), visit the Museum of Science, picnic, explore, and learn more about what the Charles River has to offer you.
BOSTON, MA
Crude Vagrants an Ongoing Problem in Downtown New Bedford

Business owners in Downtown New Bedford, still reeling from the recent closing of the downtown police station, are demanding relief from crude vagrants who relieve themselves seemingly whenever and wherever they choose. A downtown merchant shared the above photo with me taken on Monday of a man who selected a...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Sen. Collins testifies in opposition to MBTA Bus Proposal

BOSTON – Last week, State Senator Nick Collins testified in opposition to the MBTA’s proposed bus route changes as part of the Authority’s Better Bus Project. In particular, the Senator took issue with proposed changes the Number 7 and Number 11 buses, which would see dramatic route changes under the existing plans. Senator Collins was joined by Representative David Biele in signing a letter of opposition that was submitted to the MBTA last week.
BOSTON, MA
Wu pushes reform vision at Boston think tank

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu signaled her intent to stand firm on her reform agenda and that she’s bracing for opposition to her policy goals in remarks she made Tuesday to the Boston Municipal Research Bureau. The BMRB, which was established in 1932 as an independent policy research organization, promotes...
BOSTON, MA
MPA Contract No. L1696-C1, NORTH CARGO REHABILITATION – PHASE 2, LOGAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, EAST BOSTON MA

Electronic General Bids for MPA Contract No. L1696-C1, NORTH CARGO REHABILITATION – PHASE 2, LOGAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, EAST BOSTON MASSACHUSETTS, will be received through the internet using Bid Express until the date and time stated below, and will be posted on www.bidexpress.com immediately after the bid submission deadline. Electronic...
BOSTON, MA
Zero Athens

# of Units | # of bedrooms | Estimated Square Footage | Rent | Maximum Income Limit (% AMI) | # built out for mobility impairments. 1 | Compact 1-Bedroom | 623 | $1,269 | 70% | – | 3 | 1-Bedroom | 700-740 | $1,410 | 70% |...
BOSTON, MA
LOOP 83 METHUEN, MA

*Rents subject to change. Tenants will be responsible for paying their gas Heat, gas Water Heating, Electricity (cooking is electric), and water. Sewer and one parking space are included in the rent. Loop 83 is a brand new, four story, 156-unit apartment community, and will be the newest residential apartment...
METHUEN, MA
Community Conversations

Boston Ward 12 and Ward 14 Democratic Committees present Community Conversations with Suffolk County Sheriff and Suffolk County District Attorney candidates. State Primary Voter Registration Deadline: Wednesday, August 17, 2022. State Primary Election Day: Tuesday, September 6, 2022. General Election Voter Registration Deadline: Wednesday, October 19, 2022. General Election Day:...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
Here’s what you need to know about Copley Connect

The city is exploring making a block of Dartmouth Street between the Boston Public Library and Copley Square into a plaza space. The block of Dartmouth Street in downtown Boston from St. James Avenue to Boylston Street will be closed for the next 10 days as part of a pilot program by the City meant to explore the possibility of using the area as a plaza space.
BOSTON, MA

