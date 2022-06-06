ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The MoneyWise Guy weighs in on gas prices and where the economy may be heading

By Suzanne Grant
KGET 17
 2 days ago

Bakersfield, Calif. — Dave Anderson is a Founding...

KGET 17

What $1M gets in these California real estate markets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California is known for many things: the beaches, theme parks and famous landmarks. But, one less popular aspect: the price. House hunters may find properties in the $1 million range in Bakersfield, Fresno and even San Diego. But in San Francisco or Los Angeles, you may find less than what you bargained for.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man appointed to Board of Registered Nursing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Bakersfield’s Roi David Lollar, 55, to the Board of Registered Nursing, according to a press release from Governor’s Office. Lollar has been a theater and English teacher at the Kern High School District since 2006. From 2004 to 2006 he held different positions at the Delano Joint […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

PG&E restores power to more than 2,000 customers

Power in this area has since been restored. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 2,000 customers in Oildale are without power Wednesday morning following a PG&E outage. The outage started at 5 a.m., PG&E reported on its website. The company expects to restore power in the area by 9:30 a.m. The cause of the outage […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern makes list of lowest-earning counties in California

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

Kern Ag Week

Celebrating the agriculture business that feeds Kern County and the world. Click below to learn more:
KGET

City of Bakersfield hosts large item trash drop off

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield’s Solid Waste Division is hosting two pop-up large trash item drop offs on June 11 from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a press release by the City of Bakersfield. The two pop-up locations will be at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village and 4200 Panorama Dr. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Amazon doubles its footprint in Visalia Industrial Park

VISALIA – Amazon is the latest major company to double up its facilities in Visalia after a second In’N’Out burger opened in 2021 and news of a second COSTCO was revealed in April. A sprawling 1.1 million square foot warehouse under construction since last year is now...
KGET

3.5 magnitude earthquake near Bodfish

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck eight miles southeast of Bodfish, Calif. at 3:48 p.m. on June 6, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake had a depth of two miles, according to the USGS.
KGET 17

It’s not just school kids impacted by pandemic

Bakersfield, Calif. — Kevin Bartl from First 5 Kern says isolation created by stay home orders also affected children who were too young for school. He visits SUNRISE to share easy ways parents can help kids along.
KGET 17

Northern Baja California hit with major power outage

TIJUANA (Border Report) — For most of Sunday night and into Monday morning, more than 350,000 customers in Tijuana and other Northern Baja California communities had no electricity. Sporadic outages began around 5 p.m. Sunday and kept increasing as the night went on. A private electricity generating plant in...
KGET

Structure fire reported in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Both county and city fire crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday evening in East Bakersfield. The fire was reported on Niles Street and Palm Drive shortly after 5:30 p.m., according to the PulsePoint website. We have reached out to the city and county fire department and have not gotten a […]
Tehechapi News

Kathleen Marie Baxter, Nov. 4, 1989 – May 20, 2022

Kathleen Marie Baxter passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, May 20, 2022 in Bakersfield, Calif. She was 32 years old. Kathleen was born on Nov. 4, 1989 in Long Beach, Calif., to parents David and Theresa Baxter and older brother, Jason. In 1991 she welcomed a younger sister, Michelle. When she was 3 years old her family moved to Tehachapi, Calif. She attended the Tehachapi Unified School District and later transferred to the Valley Achievement Center School for Autism in Bakersfield. At the age of 21 she moved to Endeavor in the West, a home for autistic adults in Bakersfield.
thesungazette.com

Visalia Chamber names Man, Woman of the Year

VISALIA – A community is a network of relationships strengthened by the commitment of its members to each other. It’s about serving customers who support local business, caring for patients who care for others, and helping others who may be unable to help themselves. For more than six...
