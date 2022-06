Flooding is still an issue along the Cottonwood River at Emporia and the Neosho River at Neosho Rapids. The flood warning for the Cottonwood at Emporia currently runs until Thursday morning. The river was at 22.35 feet Wednesday, above the flood stage of 20 feet but below crest of 23.89 feet and down over a foot since midnight. Minor flooding may well continue until late Wednesday afternoon.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO