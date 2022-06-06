Baltimore man working to transform vacant properties into community assets
(WEAA)— A Baltimore man is working to transform vacant properties into community assets and housing for veterans....www.weaa.org
(WEAA)— A Baltimore man is working to transform vacant properties into community assets and housing for veterans....www.weaa.org
All those areas with vacant were once respectable Middle and Working Class areas. People and stores fled onslaught of crime. You can fix vacants but still The Hood.
Comments / 10