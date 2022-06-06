Baltimore man working to transform vacant properties into community assets

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Historians have found a rich LGBTQ history in Maryland, from rural counties to the city of Baltimore. Preservation Maryland conducted a broad context study on LGBTQ history in 2020, which makes Maryland the second state in the country to do so. The document and database is a historic collection of nearly 400 sites connected to the LGBTQ community from where people of note lived, gathered and advocated for their civil rights. “Everyone deserves to see themselves reflected in Maryland’s story,” Historian Nicholas Redding said. This includes the annual Baltimore Pride celebration. One of Maryland’s largest visibility events started in 1975 with...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO