Baltimore, MD

Baltimore man working to transform vacant properties into community assets

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WEAA)— A Baltimore man is working to transform vacant properties into community assets and housing for veterans....

Comments / 10

Baltimore Baby Girl
2d ago

All those areas with vacant were once respectable Middle and Working Class areas. People and stores fled onslaught of crime. You can fix vacants but still The Hood.

Reply(6)
3
Building owners hoping to create a literal 'BUZZ' around Baltimore

The owners of a Baltimore building are creating some local buzz by trying something new with their rooftop. It may look like an average downtown building at St. Paul and East Fayette streets, but something buzzworthy is happening on top. WBAL-TV 11 News visited an apiary 20 floors up from downtown atop the Wells Fargo Tower.
BALTIMORE, MD
Morgan News Hour: 6-7-2022

The student-led production covers everything within the Morgan Mile to the Baltimore community at large. Marilyn Mosby addresses understaffing reports in office during City Council meeting.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
Datebook: June and July Events in Baltimore County

Don’t expect the classic interpretation of this play by Euripides. Anne Carson has penned a new immersive version filled with debauchery, wine and original music by Diana Oh. Watch as Dionysus, the God of wine, shows everyone what it’s like to “party like it’s 399 (B.C.).” Dates run through June 19. Tickets are $20-$74.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Historians Describe How Diversity Acceptance Has Changed Landscape Of Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Historians have found a rich LGBTQ history in Maryland, from rural counties to the city of Baltimore. Preservation Maryland conducted a broad context study on LGBTQ history in 2020, which makes Maryland the second state in the country to do so. The document and database is a historic collection of nearly 400 sites connected to the LGBTQ community from where people of note lived, gathered and advocated for their civil rights. “Everyone deserves to see themselves reflected in Maryland’s story,” Historian Nicholas Redding said. This includes the annual Baltimore Pride celebration. One of Maryland’s largest visibility events started in 1975 with...
BALTIMORE, MD
Breakdowns, safety hazards at Baltimore’s Patapsco wastewater plant

With Baltimore’s problem-plagued Back River wastewater treatment under state control, a recent inspection has found little or no progress fixing serious pollution violations at the city’s other treatment plant, which discharges to the Patapsco River. An inspector for the Maryland Department of the Environment who toured the Patapsco...
BALTIMORE, MD
Police expert: Mayor, Governor must focus on accountability and staffing

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It appears the war of words between Governor Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has reached a stalemate. Last week the Governor first sent a stinging letter to the Mayor with several requests including an update on his violent crime plan, as well as use of state funds allocated for law enforcement.
BALTIMORE, MD
Development Group To Begin Renovating Former Royal Farms Arena

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Contractors are poised to begin renovations at the former Royal Farms Arena, according to development company Oak View Group. The company will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony inside the lobby at 201 West Baltimore Street on Thursday, company staff said. The ceremony will start at 2 p.m.  Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is slated to attend the ceremony, according to company staff. Royal Farm’s naming rights at the arena expired at the end of May. The development company is referring to it as Baltimore Arena. The arena will re-open in February 2023, company staff said. Sporting events and concerts will return to the arena at that time, staff said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Most expensive Baltimore neighborhoods--do you own a home here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) Baltimore, Maryland is a city rich in history. "Baltimore was established in 1729 and named for the Irish barony of Baltimore (seat of the Calvert family, proprietors of the colony of Maryland). It was created as a port for shipping tobacco and grain, and soon local waterways were being harnessed for flour milling."
BALTIMORE, MD
The Halal Guys will open its first Baltimore City location

A fast-casual restaurant chain that got its start from a New York City street cart will open a location in downtown Baltimore. The Halal Guys -- a concept that specializes in gyros, chicken and falafel -- will move into a storefront at 400 E. Pratt St. across from the Inner Harbor. The space used to house Nalley Fresh, a local salad spot.
BALTIMORE, MD

