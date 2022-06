The first game in Boston of this year’s NBA Finals is already proving to be an eventful one … even well before tip-off. Golden State Warriors announcer Tim Roye revealed before Wednesday’s Game 3 at TD Garden that some Warriors complained about the height of the basket during pregame shootaround. It turns out that they were right — the basket was not set to the proper height of 10 feet.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO