The Colonial Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a crime involving a stolen car on Wednesday, May 25. Police said officers responded to the 2400 block of Boulevard in Colonial Heights in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim’s purse – containing their credit cards – was inside the car. Police said the suspect who stole the car later used the credit cards at a gas station in Richmond. The photos police provided below show the suspect in the convenience store in Richmond.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO