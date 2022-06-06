ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High court won’t hear appeal over McCloskeys’ law licenses

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Washington D.C. – The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the husband-and-wife attorneys whose law licenses were placed on probation for pointing guns at racial injustice protesters outside their St. Louis mansion in 2020.

Mark McCloskey is among several Republicans running for U.S. Senate in Missouri’s August primary. McCloskey says he wasn’t surprised by the decision.

In February, the Missouri Supreme Court placed the couple on probation for one year, allowing them to continue practicing law.

They must also provide 100 hours of free legal service. The appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court sought to end the probation.

