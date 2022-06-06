EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks shed early gains, underperform broader EM

* Mexican president's party wins most states in Sunday elections * Brazil adds 196,966 net formal jobs in April, above expected * Mexico inflation seen slowing in May -poll * Eletrobras to go ahead with privatization after meeting -source (Adds comment; updates prices, details) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 6 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso erased early gains on Monday against the dollar even as the president's party won most states in weekend elections, while most other Latin American currencies and stocks also underperformed broader emerging markets. The peso fell 0.2% against a firmer dollar after rising as much as 0.5% in choppy trading. Mexico's ruling party won four of six state elections held on Sunday, preliminary results showed, strengthening President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's grip on power ahead of the contest to succeed him in 2024. Since it is fairly early in the Mexican presidential race, investors are likely to focus more on external factors, said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. "There could be some correction following the positive performance of the peso over the last month," added Ferrarezi. The peso advanced 4% in May, its best monthly performance since December. "Overall I believe markets will continue to focus on the Fed and Banxico’s policy steps." Mexican inflation is forecast to have slowed slightly in May, although it still remained far above the central bank's target, a Reuters poll showed, reinforcing bets that the key interest rate will go up again later this month. Investors will also be focusing on bank policy meetings through the week as inflation takes center stage with a major European Central Bank meeting and U.S. consumer price data. In other emerging markets, a rise in Chinese equities provided some amount of optimism as Shanghai and Beijing began returning to normal after the biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years and on hopes of more monetary stimulus. China is also one of Latin America's biggest trading partners, a main buyer of agricultural goods, industrial metals and oil. Nevertheless, while the emerging markets index rose 0.8%, the index for Latin American equities declined 1.2%. A slip in oil prices hurt major crude exporters in Latin America. Colombia's peso shed 0.5% against the greenback, coming off its best weekly performance since 2020. The Brazilian real fell 0.6%, while stocks in the region also declined. Investors shrugged off data which showed Brazil created more formal jobs than expected in April and recorded the best figure for the month in a decade. Eletrobras fell 0.4% after a source said debenture holders in its subsidiary Furnas approved a key move for the privatization of the Brazilian state-run power company to go forward. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1910 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1069.31 0.81 Markets MSCI LatAm 2411.05 -1.16 Brazil Bovespa 110225.55 -0.79 Mexico IPC 50219.07 -0.93 Chile IPSA 5343.25 -0.17 Argentina 90306.03 -1.601 MerVal Colombia COLCAP 1611.23 -0.18 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8008 -0.50 Mexico peso 19.6000 -0.22 Chile peso 822 -1.07 Colombia peso 3783.6 -0.46 Peru sol 3.7229 -0.70 Argentina peso 121.1000 -0.35 (interbank) Argentina peso 202 1.49 (parallel) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Anisha Sircar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Grant McCool)