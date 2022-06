BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft carrying five Marines has crashed in the Southern California desert. Marine Maj. Mason Englehart says the MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton and went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO