Demi Lovato Announces New Album Holy Fvck

By Matthew Strauss
 2 days ago
Demi Lovato has announced their new album Holy Fvck. The follow-up to last year’s Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over is out August 19 via Island. The lead single from the new album is called “Skin of My Teeth” and it’s out...

UPI News

Demi Lovato to launch new tour in August

June 7 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato is going on tour in 2022. The 29-year-old singer and actor announced the Holy Fvck tour on Tuesday. The new tour begins Aug. 13 in Springfield, Ill., and ends Nov. 6 in Irving, Texas. Lovato will perform shows across North America, along with concerts in South America.
