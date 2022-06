The World Bank is warning the Russian military invasion of Ukraine may cause a global recession as food and energy prices rise, per multiple reports. What he's saying: "As we look at the global GDP ... it's hard right now to see how we avoid a recession," World Bank president David Malpass said at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event, according to Sky News. "The idea of energy prices doubling is enough to trigger a recession by itself."

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO