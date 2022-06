INDIANA – Do you like to report wildlife you see while enjoying nature? Did you get something unusual on a trail camera and want to share it to help wildlife in Indiana?. You can help the Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife by submitting reports of certain mammals of interest. These mammals can potentially be seen from the comfort of your home, on your way to work, or while out biking, hiking, or camping. Compiling observations of these species can help identify local and state-wide trends in these rare or elusive mammals.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO