The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour has spared no expense in its quest become a legitimate rival to the PGA. The rival league has made headlines for its allegedly massive financial offers to some of the world’s best golfers. LIV Golf even tried to land 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus, reportedly offering him around $100 million to run the league before settling on former world no. 1 Greg Norman. While the rival league landed big names, such as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, it didn’t stop them from trying to get the biggest name in the sport. Norman revealed that LIV Golf made a monster offer to Tiger Woods in an effort to get him to ditch the PGA, per TheComeback.com.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO