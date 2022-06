BEDFORD, Ind. — A Bedford man who previously served time for dealing meth is back in jail after police say he continued to deal while out of jail on a cash bond. Troopers from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District were recently advised that Timothy A. Brinegar, a 58-year-old male from Bedford, was allegedly continuing to use and deal methamphetamine while out of jail on a cash bond after being arrested for dealing methamphetamine in January 2019.

