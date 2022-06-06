ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'An honor': GlenOak grad CJ McCollum of the Pelicans embraces role as ESPN NBA analyst

By Mike Popovich, The Repository
CJ McCollum was up bright and early and in studio Monday for ESPN's "Get Up!" and "First Take" shows.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals ended just a few hours earlier. In an offseason in the past, the former GlenOak High School and current New Orleans Pelicans player would be in no rush to get up the next day. When you're an ESPN basketball analyst, the work never seems to end.

"This workload is different," McCollum said during a conference call later Monday morning. "I watched the game last night, broke down film, figured out what I wanted to talk about, got here at 7:15 and leave here at 3 o'clock.

"It's a job."

It's a job he is embracing.

McCollum signed a multi-platform deal with ESPN as an NBA analyst last week. He plans to work with the network to develop a new podcast. He will also be an analyst for ESPN's coverage of the NBA Summer League.

McCollum earned a journalism degree from Lehigh University.

"I think it's an honor to work for the worldwide leader in sports alongside some of the greatest in the business," McCollum said. "I'm literally on break from 'First Take' right now. How cool is that? I get to join a lot of the shows I watched as a kid and be a part of the process, the analytical side of evaluating the game."

Current pro athletes working as network analysts was not uncommon years ago.

Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry worked as an NBA analyst for CBS when he played for the Warriors. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver worked four World Series for ABC and NBC when he was an active player.

Broadcast journalism is a lot different these days. "First Take" sometimes has a bit of an edge to it and can spark controversy.

McCollum is not worried about saying anything that creates conflict with other current players.

"I think there's a balance to everything," McCollum said. "With my journalism background ... I understand the ins and outs of it and also understand you can't make everyone happy.

"It's just more about analyzing the game. I'm not going to be overly critical. I wouldn't say things I wouldn't want people saying about me, but the game is the game. The percentages are the percentages. The stats are the stats. Some players should play better, and you can be frank about that.

"In terms of bashing guys, I don't think that makes sense. It wouldn't be productive for me or the league in general. It's more about analyzing what I see."

McCollum's journalism background stretches beyond his role as an ESPN analyst.

While attending Lehigh, McCollum covered games and interviewed players and coaches. He did some of his own production work, shooting and editing video.

"I have a great appreciation of the entire process of journalism," McCollum said. "Obviously I'm not soliciting people now because I don't have the time, but I think this is something I can't fail at. It's just a matter of pursuing something and trying. Whatever happens is going to happen. My life will continue to go on and I'll be happy regardless."

McCollum had an eventful 2021-22 season prior to being hired by ESPN. In February he was traded to the Pelicans from Portland, where he spent the first nine years of his career. He also completed his first season as president of the National Basketball Players Association.

"I've enjoyed it," McCollum said. "It has been a lot of work, a lot of conversations, phone calls, learning about the (collective bargaining agreement) and how the game is going to continue to progress going forward.

"I think the game is in a really good place. Attendance is up. We figured out how to maneuver through COVID. In terms of TV ratings, a lot of people are watching the games.

"I've learned a lot about the responsibilities of a president. I've learned a lot about the game, not just how it's played, but the rule changes and things that could potentially. It has been really cool."

Reach Mike at mike.popovich@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @mpopovichREP

