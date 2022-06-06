ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton man sentenced to prison on firearm and drug charges

By Repository staff report
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago
CANTON – A Canton man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges related to drug trafficking.

U.S. District Judge Patricia A. Gaughan sentenced 26-year-old Chance R. Young on May 25, according to a news release from the U.S Attorney's Office in Cleveland. Young had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and marijuana and possession of a gun in connection to drug trafficking.

The FBI and FBI's Safe Streets Task Force arrested Young on Dec. 4, 2020, on "multiple outstanding warrants for kidnapping, aggravated robbery and felonious assault issued by the Canton Municipal Court," according to the release. A search of his residence followed, and officers found a loaded handgun with an attached light, a loaded rifle, and "several bags" of marijuana and fentanyl.

Canton police also were involved in the investigation, according to the release. Assistant U.S. Attorney Damoun Delaviz prosecuted the case.

