Taylor County, TX

COVID-19: Taylor County adds 36 cases Monday

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District on Monday reported 36 new cases of COVID-19, the most new cases reported in a single day since 71 new cases were reported on March 7.

Of the 36 new cases, 11 were confirmed by polymerase chain reaction testing.

Active cases Monday totaled 237 (67 PCR tests and 170 antigen tests), compared to 211 Friday and 179 the week previous.

The percentage of COVID-19 inpatients in the 16-county Abilene trauma service area was 0.60% Sunday, compared to 0.60% Saturday and 0.57% Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 database.

The Abilene trauma service area Sunday had five COVID-19 inpatients, the same number reported Saturday. In the previous 24 hours, there were four COVID-19 admissions in the area, according to the state database.

Brown County added 12 cases last week

BROWNWOOD – Brown County health officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Friday.

The percentage of county residents aged 5 and older who are fully vaccinated is 44.23%, compared to 44.22% the previous report.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County as of Friday were:

  • Total positive: 11,529
  • Total negative: 10,524
  • Cases confirmed by PCR test: 4,886
  • Cases confirmed by antigen test: 6,643
  • Deaths: 253
  • Average age of deceased: 68

Coronavirus by the numbers

Abilene/Taylor County (Monday data): New cases, 36; PCR cases, 13,153; active PCR cases, 67; total antigen probable cases, 22,180; total active antigen cases, 170; total PCR recoveries, 13,236; total antigen recoveries, 21,659; Total deaths, 643.

Texas (updated Monday): Total cases, 5,662,224; New cases, 4,349; Hospitalized, 1,233; Fatalities, 86,849; New fatalities, 0; Total tests, 65,759,934.

Big Country estimated new daily confirmed cases (Monday, as tracked by the state): Brown, 0; Callahan, 2; Coke, 0; Coleman, 0; Comanche, 0; Eastland, 0; Erath, 1; Fisher, 0; Haskell, 0; Howard, 0; Jones, 0; Kent, 0; Knox, 0; Mitchell, 0; Nolan, 0; Runnels, 0; Scurry, 1; Shackelford, 0; Stephens, 1; Stonewall, 0; and Throckmorton, 0.

Sources: City of Abilene, Texas Department of State Health Services (counts PCR cases only) San Angelo Standard-Times

SELECT PRISONS (Monday update)

Daniel (Snyder): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Havins (Brownwood): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Middleton (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 1; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Robertson (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 2; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Sayle (Breckenridge): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Wallace (Colorado City): Staff cases – active, 1; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 website.

