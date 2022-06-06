Apple is adding edit and undo options to iMessages

Apple is about to hold WWDC, the annual software event that sees update to all of its products.That will include iOS 16, a major update to the iPhone’s operating system that is rumoured to be bringing a significant redesign as well as new health and notifications features.But all of Apple’s products are likely to see new additions, from the smallest Apple Watch to the biggest Mac.Apple could also launch new hardware, too. While the annual event is usually devoted primarily to new Apple software, it has in the past used it to reveal new Macs and other products.All will be revealed in an online stream that will begin at 10am local pacific time, or 6pm in the UK. And that event – as well as any fallout, secret features or other news – will be covered comprehensively here.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO