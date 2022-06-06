ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Apple is adding edit and undo options to iMessages

By Caitlin O'Kane
CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is adding a new feature to its iMessages: allowing people to edit or undo texts they've sent. The new feature was announced at the company's World Wide Developers Conference on Monday, during which CEO Tim Cook and other Apple executives reveal the newest updates to their products. "Hundreds...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

If You Have These Models Of iPhone, iOS 16 Won't Be Supported

Apple, Inc.'s AAPL annual Worldwide Developers Conference is almost around the corner. The highlight of the software-focused event is the release of the latest versions of the company's operating system, named iOS 16 for iPhones and iPadOS 16 for iPads. Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman is preparing Apple users to expect...
Android Police

The iPhone 14 may be getting an always-on display, but Android phones perfected it years ago

While we Android users might still be recovering from the whirlwind that was Google I/O, Apple fans are preparing for their own developer conference. WWDC's keynote address is next week, promising an early look at iOS 16 before its launch later this year, and already, rumors are starting to fly. Once again, analysts expect to see always-on display support finally come to iPhones, starting with the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Unfortunately, all these rumors demonstrate just how behind the times Apple is, with a feature many of our readers rely on daily.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Apple spits at Facebook, Google and, oh, the whole internet really

Overall, though, the company has done an excellent job of positioning itself as the (only) tech behemoth that's conscious of humanity's true meaning. In recent years, Apple has made privacy one of the core tenets of its brand. While all the other tech companies are busily raiding every element of your life and selling it, Apple is merely selling you expensive hardware coupled with increasingly expensive and expansive software.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

iPadOS 16 Could Give Apple's iPad Its Most Controversial Update

Apple is prepping some major software upgrades for the iPad, and if Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is to be believed, one of the biggest revelations from the upcoming WWDC event will be about iPadOS 16. Citing people familiar with the latest developments at Apple, Gurman claims that iPadOS 16 will bring a "redesigned multitasking experience" that will let users easily switch between tasks and apps.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Federighi
Person
Tim Cook
TechCrunch

The ‘unicorn glut’ theory of startup misery

Private-market tech companies worth $1 billion or more have long been an indicator of investor enthusiasm. The number of so-called unicorns minted in a particular period was a workable indicator of how hot the venture capital market was at the time. For example, the pace at which new unicorns were...
MARKETS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Apple brings ‘undo send’ to iMessage

Software engineering SVP Craig Federighi announced new updates to its messaging capabilities Monday. The company debuted a trio of updates to iMessage that will allow users to edit their conversations after sending messages or recall the messages entirely by clicking “undo send.” The updated messaging app will also allow users to mark text threads as unread so that users can flag threads they’d like to revisit when they have time. Ultimately, these are some pretty basic features that have been missing for a while, but they will likely make a big impact for iMessage power users.
INTERNET
ZDNet

Every iOS 16 feature that's coming to iPhones

Apple today unveiled the newest version of its iPhone operating system, iOS 16. The update, scheduled to be released alongside this year's flagship iPhones in the fall, sees a slew of visual changes, productivity features, and refreshes to popular apps like Maps Messages and Photos. What's new on iOS 16?
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imessages#Apple Products#Privacy Settings#Software Engineering#The Apple Watch
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Oracle dives deeply into healthcare after closing $28B Cerner acquisition

Hi there, and welcome to another Daily Crunch, this time for Tuesday June 7, 2022. The past 24 hours have had a lot of Apple news in them, and we’ve got comprehensive coverage on that front — but we also have a veritable cornucopia of other news from across the startup-o-sphere, so let’s get right into it! — Haje and Christine.
HEALTH
CNET

iPhone Trade-In: The Best Places to Sell an Old iPhone Before Buying a New One

If you're looking to upgrade to the current-gen iPhone 13, or even the powerful iPhone 13 Pro, from the iPhone 12 (or the iPhone 11, or even the iPhone SE), you don't need to put your old iPhone in the drawer. Instead, use it to subsidize your new purchase. There are ways to trade in an old iPhone to earn hundreds towards your new phone. But there are a lot of different options.
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

Apple unveils buy now, pay later feature and redesigned iPhone lock screen

Apple is taking on Klarna and ClearPay with a new “buy now, pay later” feature for iPhones, the company has announced at its worldwide developer conference. The company is also redesigning the iPhone’s lock screen, in the most substantial visual redesign the operating system for iPhones has received since the introduction of the iPhone X, and introducing a new version of the MacBook Air built around its M2 chip.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
TechCrunch

The guide to great metrics: Product-led principles

None of this is controversial, but it’s also not helpful for getting started — metrics alone don’t help you build a business. They can help you set targets, but they do little to help you hit those targets. What if startups reverse-engineered the whole thing and started...
ECONOMY
CBS News

Colorfulkoala and more: The best yoga pants on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There's no need to wait until Amazon Prime Day in July to score great deals on yoga pants at Amazon....
YOGA
Android Police

6 things Apple announced at WWDC 2022 that Google did first

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC, for short) keynote today included a bunch of exciting announcements: a new M2 chipset and a redesigned MacBook Air to hold it, new features that help Apple devices work better together, and privacy and safety enhancements across Apple accounts. But from an Android enthusiast's perspective, a lot of Apple's announcements today seemed... familiar. Here are six things Apple announced today that Google's already done.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Apple keynote 2022 - live: Latest news as company holds event to launch iOS 16 update for iPhone

Apple is about to hold WWDC, the annual software event that sees update to all of its products.That will include iOS 16, a major update to the iPhone’s operating system that is rumoured to be bringing a significant redesign as well as new health and notifications features.But all of Apple’s products are likely to see new additions, from the smallest Apple Watch to the biggest Mac.Apple could also launch new hardware, too. While the annual event is usually devoted primarily to new Apple software, it has in the past used it to reveal new Macs and other products.All will be revealed in an online stream that will begin at 10am local pacific time, or 6pm in the UK. And that event – as well as any fallout, secret features or other news – will be covered comprehensively here.
CELL PHONES
CBS News

The best deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day is coming soon. But that doesn't mean there's a shortage of deals available at Amazon right now....
INTERNET
The Independent

Apple will now let you delete and edit iPhone messages

Apple will now let people delete and edit messages after they have been sent.The feature comes in a new update, iOS 16, which was revealed at Apple’s WWDC event this week and will be released fully later this year.When that update arrives, users will be able to delete an iMessage once it has been sent. Users will then not be able to see the message – though they will be able to see that one had been deleted.Likewise, users will be able to edit messages, so that they can for example fix typos. Again, people will see that a message...
CELL PHONES
CBS News

CBS News

478K+
Followers
56K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy