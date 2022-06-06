ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama lands in 5-star OL Francis Mauigoa's top 6

By Stacey Blackwood
 4 days ago
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide continue to make strides on the recruiting trail this offseason. Despite the fact that the season is still nearly three months away, the Tide is still reeling in the wins.

This time the win comes in the form of Alabama landing inside the top six for five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa.

Mauigoa is a massive 6-foot-5, 330-pound prospect who is projected to play tackle at the next level. Mauigoa has had two brothers that went on to play collegiately, both at Washington State.

Joining Alabama in Mauigoa’s top six are Florida, USC, Hawaii,

, and Miami.

Mauigoa is expected to be in Tuscaloosa for an official visit with the Tide this upcoming weekend. Currently, the Volunteers are considered the favorite to land the talented Mauigoa accord to On3’s RPM.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor Alabama’s involvement with Mauigoa.

