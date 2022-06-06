ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Hardy on Sting: He said he has to do something crazy to gain status

By SEAD DEDOVIC
 2 days ago
"Talk is Jericho" brings interesting stories. Brothers Jeff and Matt Hardy talked about Sting and the events with him. They remained good friends with him. “It was a thrill when we got to have that six-man tag at Revolution with Sting in it,” Matt Hardy said, as quoted by Wrestling...

wrestlinginc.com

The Latest On Why Stephanie McMahon Was Moved Away From WWE

A little less than three weeks ago, Stephanie McMahon announced she was taking a leave of absence from her duties as WWE’s Chief Brand Officer, a move that seemingly came out of nowhere; or did it? As it turns out, there may be a lot more to the story than McMahon taking time to be with her family following a health scare involving her husband, Triple H, last year.
WWE
PWMania

New Champion Crowned on RAW, Becky Lynch Challenges for WWE 24/7 Title

Dana Brooke is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once again. Brooke faced Becky Lynch in a singles match on Monday night’s RAW. However, Akira Tozawa, who was being pursued by R-Truth, Tamina Snuka, and Reggie, interrupted with his WWE 24/7 Title. After he backed into the ring, Brooke rolled Tozawa up for the championship win.
WWE
Sting
Jeff Hardy
Matt Hardy
PWMania

Update on Cody Rhodes’ Surgery, Seth Rollins Swerves Rhodes on RAW

WWE confirmed that Cody Rhodes is scheduled to have surgery this week. It was initially reported that Rhodes would have surgery on Thursday to repair a complete tear of the right pectoral tendon, but WWE revealed on RAW that Rhodes would have surgery on Wednesday. Rhodes came to the ring...
WWE
PWMania

Key People in WWE Wanted to “Bury” Stephanie McMahon on Her Way Out

The big news regarding WWE today is the Business Insider piece about Vince McMahon’s decision to replace Stephanie McMahon’s work duties. According to the story, WWE wants to accomplish what UFC has done and bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in sponsorship revenue. Stephanie McMahon, according to the report, was not meeting those objectives.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star To Return To NXT With New Name And Gimmick Overhaul

When WWE called up a two-man version of Imperium to the SmackDown roster in April, there was a lot of uncertainty over the future of Fabian Aichner. While some reports suggested that he could be returning to WWE NXT UK or NXT 2.0. as a singles competitor, there were also rumors of the Italian wrestler feuding with his former tag team partner, Ludwig Kaiser (FKA Marcel Barthel), on SmackDown, which would have been a continuation of their teased split in the post-Stand & Deliver show back in April.
WWE
411mania.com

Paul Heyman Issues Warning to Riddle After Challenge to Roman Reigns

– During last night’s edition of Raw, Riddle challenged WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a match at WWE Money in the Bank 2022. Later on Raw Talk, Riddle said that he’d be going to SmackDown this Friday to secure the match against The Tribal Chief. Reigns’ special counsel, Paul Heyman, later responded to Riddle’s comments via Twitter, which you can see below.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on The Judgment Day, Edge Reportedly Against Plans

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was reportedly against an idea officials had for The Judgment Day. As previously stated, Finn Balor joined the group on Monday night’s RAW, just one day after The Judgment Day defeated Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan at WWE Hell In a Cell. Balor joined the faction, but then teamed up with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest to attack Edge and kick him out of the faction.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Returned To Main Roster As A Producer Last Week

Welcome back. While the wrestlers are certainly the most prominent part of a wrestling show, there are a lot of people who work behind the scenes to put the show together. Those people are often names you have heard of before and that is certainly the case in WWE today. The wrestlers need someone to help make their matches work and now the main roster is getting someone old yet new.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Cody Rhodes Reveals Photos of Injury Bruising Progression Before Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes has already stamped his latest WWE run with a legendary moment after wrestling against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell with a torn pectoral muscle. It had been reported that he was injured before the event, but no one was prepared for how massive the bruise was and that he would wrestle such a brutal match with the injury. Rhodes recently shared several photos of how the bruising progressed over the days before the event on his Instagram stories, and you can check out the photos below. As you can see, the bruise starts off small enough before eventually taking up a large portion of his pec and his arm (via WrestlingNews.co).
WWE
Fightful

Report: Edict Issued By Warner Bros To Remove MJF From AEW Promo Spots

More MJF removals from AEW. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports there was an edict issued from Warner Bros to remove MJF from all AEW promotional spots and commercials. MJF was removed from the opening for AEW Rampage. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF addressed his frustrations with AEW and...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

FOX Gives WWE Some Great SmackDown News

Stick around. WWE is the biggest wrestling company in the world and has its hands in all kinds of things. Above all else though, their biggest method of exposure is television. With two national television deals for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, it is easy to see WWE programming if you want to. Now we know that will continue to be the case for an even longer time to come.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on The Dirty Dawgs vs. Omos and MVP Feud

Omos and MVP began a new rivalry with The Dirty Dawgs – Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode – on Monday’s WWE RAW, and there’s a reason for the new feud. Omos defeated Cedric Alexander on RAW in revenge for Alexander’s interference in the battle at WWE Hell In a Cell on Sunday, which saw Bobby Lashley defeat Omos and MVP in a handicap match. Following the victory on RAW, Kevin Patrick interviewed a returning Roode and Ziggler on the platform near the stage, as Omos and MVP exited. The Dirty Dawgs announced their return to RAW, but MVP soon cut them off by grabbing the mic and yelling at the two returning Superstars. Ziggler then superkicked MVP off the platform and into the arms of Omos down below. The segment concluded with Omos and MVP chasing The Dirty Dawgs backstage.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Says MJF’s Pipebomb Made Him Sick

MJF delivered his own pipebomb on the latest edition of “Dynamite” and now many are speculating whether what the young loudmouth said was planned or not. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts works for AEW as a manager to the Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer and on he and DDP’s podcast DDP Snake Pit, Roberts discussed MJF’s bombastic monologue.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

DDP Has Made Amends With WWE Hall Of Famer

Diamond Dallas Page and Ric Flair have not had the easiest relationship over the years. However, DDP revealed on the latest episode of “DDP Snakepit,” that he and The Nature Boy repaired their relationship in 2008, right after Flair’s retirement from WWE. The topic came up as...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Required Dental Work For Recent Injury

Rhea Ripley shared pictures of recent dental work that she received to deal with an injury. “Knee – 1 Teeth – 0” Ripley tweeted out, showing the metal wire that appears to be holding her front teeth in place. Knee - 1 Teeth- 0 Thank you...
WWE
PWMania

What’s Next for WWE with Cody Rhodes Out?

Sunday night, Cody Rhodes competed inside Hell in a Cell with a legitimately torn pectoral muscle. The man’s shoulder, chest, and arm were dark and very hard to look at the shade of purple, and he was clearly in real pain for the entirety of the matchup. The debate has gone wild for the last 48 hours or so since the match took place over whether or not Cody should have even been allowed to compete, with some saying he couldn’t damage it anymore. If it was his call to go out there then it’s on him, while others questioned WWE’s doctors for not stepping in and telling him to sit this one out. Nobody would have blamed Cody for not competing, given the circumstances. Still, he persisted, reminding fans that this was his choice to compete through the injury, and he was more than willing to suffer the pain for the entertainment of those who came to see the show. Going out there at all was bold, going out there and completing a Hell in a Cell Match in that condition was admirable, but going out there and putting on an instant classic and a match of the year candidate given the circumstances is otherworldly. Seth Rollins deserves his flowers too, being able to navigate those tough waters with Cody together. Regardless of where anyone stands on Cody going on with the show, nobody can doubt that he is a true man of the people, and there should be nothing but respect for being so dedicated to what he loves and who he loves.
WWE
