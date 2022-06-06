ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

The Boss Crashes Epic Coldplay Concert In New Jersey

By Shannon Holly
97.3 ESPN
97.3 ESPN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coldplay is amazing live, let's get that out of the way right now but no one expected this!. Chris Martin asked Met Life Stadium to put their intentions together and send positive energy out into the world. Then we said, “The thing that happens when you make magic like that is...

973espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts

Hawkins’ wife Alison also issued a statement thanking fans “for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor,” as well as the band: “We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.”. More from Variety.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Pete Townshend Blasts Fan for Song Request Then Roger Daltrey Makes The Who Play It

The Who's Pete Townshend found himself on the somewhat amusing end of an interaction with a fan request during a show in Tampa recently. After laying into an audience member for yelling out a request, Townshend then asked Roger Daltrey what song he wanted to play only for the singer to agree with the fan and have Townshend humorously be forced to walk it back.
MUSIC
NME

Coldplay’s Chris Martin to perform ‘Biutyful’ live with puppet band The Weirdos

Coldplay’s Chris Martin is due to play with The Weirdos for the alien puppet band’s debut TV performance on Friday (June 10). The singer will lead the group, which is a creation of Jim Henson’s Creature Show, on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, broadcast live on NBC at 10.35 CT (4.35am BST on Saturday, June 11). They will perform ‘Music Of The Spheres‘ song ‘Biutyful’.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Asbury Park, NJ
Entertainment
City
Asbury Park, NJ
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Martin
Rolling Stone

Justin Timberlake Says Bye Bye Bye, Sells Entire Song Catalog

Click here to read the full article. Justin Timberlake has sold his song catalog to Hipgnosis Song Management, the company announced on Thursday, marking the latest superstar to sell the rights to their songs in the ever-hot music acquisition market. Hypgnosis bought 100 percent of Timberlake’s copyrights on musical compositions he wrote, which includes hits such as “SexyBack,” “Rock Your Body,” “Suit and Tie,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” Representatives for Hypgnosis declined to share financial details regarding the sale. Timberlake is one of the best-selling artists in pop music history, first as a member of NSYNC then afterward as a solo...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Epic#Concert
97.3 ESPN

Jersey Shore Tourist Traps Even the Locals Can’t Resist

There are certain Jersey Shore things that attract out-of-towners. Ya know, like Lucy the Elephant, Atlantic City, Morey's Piers. But, let's be honest. We love 'em, too! Here's a list of 38 places at the Jersey Shore that could be considered 'tourist traps' that even the locals can't resist. Storybook...
TRAVEL
musictimes.com

The Beatles Pain: John Lennon Said Their Rival's Song Was the Greatest He Ever Heard

The Beatles John Lennon proclaimed that their rival's song was the greatest track he had ever heard. The Fab Four - although they cut their popularity short - successfully released hit songs that still earn attention nowadays. Among their tracks that became timeless include "Let It Be," "Hey Jude," "Don't Let Me Down," "Get Back," "Yesterday," and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," to name a few.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

How The Beatles Inspired Ozzy Osbourne To Start His Career With Just One Song

The 60s was the decade for The Beatles (though they really haven’t gone away). They were everywhere — in movies like A Hard Day’s Night and Help!, on magazine covers, performing on television, and printed on merchandise, too. Ozzy Osbourne, also known as the “Prince of Darkness”, got inspired by one of the Beatles’ singles to pursue a career in rock. He said, “One day, “She Loves You” came on the radio. That song turned my head around.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Tattoo
SFGate

Island Records Founder Chris Blackwell Talks Bob Marley, U2, and His Fascinating Memoir, ‘The Islander’

While he hasn’t been active in the music world for a couple of decades, Chris Blackwell, founder of Island Records, is indisputably one of the greatest record executives in history. The list of artists that the company spawned under his watch is astonishing and arguably without peer for a company of its size: U2, Bob Marley, Nick Drake, King Crimson, Roxy Music, Traffic, Free, Cat Stevens, Grace Jones, Robert Palmer, Brian Eno, Steve Winwood, Jethro Tull, Fairport Convention, Toots & the Maytalls, the Cranberries, Marianne Faithfull, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, King Sunny Ade, Eric B. & Rakim, Jimmy Cliff’s “The Harder They Come” and so many others. He co-founded the company in his native Jamaica in 1959, relocated to London and within five years had launched the first global reggae hit, Millie Smalls’ “My Boy Lollipop.” A couple of years later he pivoted into rock, and, well, you can see above how that went.
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Inside the Relationship Of Steven Tyler & Joe Perry — It Rocks Aerosmith!

Sold-out tours, chart-topping hits and runaway success all mean nothing when you're in a mega-band on the brink of collapse. That seemed to be the case for Aerosmith, whose explosive behind-the-scenes drama will play out in Aerosmith: Breaking the Band, Sunday, June 12, on REELZ.Tempers flared and arguments broke out between Steven Tyler, Tom Hamilton, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer at the height of Aerosmith's fame, especially when it came to frontman Tyler and guitarist Perry."Steven and Joe have a chemical reaction with one another, and it's remarkable that it hasn't exploded and killed everyone," says rock music...
CELEBRITIES
NME

George Ezra – ‘Gold Rush Kid’ review: the posi-pop king’s most personal album so far

George Ezra has long been able to excavate joy from many crevices of life: an inter-railing trip gone wrong (breakthrough single ‘Budapest’), making mistakes (‘Don’t Matter Now’), a sweltering heatwave (the chart-topping ‘Shotgun’) – nothing is spared from his uber-optimistic gaze. His first two albums, 2014’s ‘Wanted On Voyage’ and ‘Staying At Tamara’s’, released four years later, radiated playfulness through posi-pop songs imbued with glimpses into the 29-year-old’s experience of coping with international fame.
MUSIC
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy