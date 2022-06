TONIGHT: A grey looking day for our Tuesday across the area as rounds of rain pushed through and left behind overcast skies. Although a few pockets of clearing are starting to develop in the afternoon hours. I do not expect to see much sunshine until we head into the day tomorrow. So far today, we received a little less than a quarter inch of rain and may not see much else this evening. Scattered showers and storms are firing up to our north but will likely miss our immediate area. There is still a chance for a few more cells to move in, but we should trend on the drier side. Daytime highs so far today maxed out in the mid-70s with prominent cloud cover still in place. Dew point temperatures are also sitting in the muggy and uncomfortable category. Tonight, clouds will start to partially clear out as high pressure moves in. A stray shower or two could move in, but most will stay dry. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s with some patchy valley fog possible for the morning commute.

1 DAY AGO