How often should you poop? Why do I poop so much in the morning? These are the types of questions you may ask Google but understandably don’t bring up in daily conversation. Because of the TMI nature surrounding poop, it can be hard to get conclusive answers about how to have regular bowel movements in the morning. But according to experts, the ideal pooping regimen is indeed once a day, in the morning.

SCIENCE ・ 20 HOURS AGO