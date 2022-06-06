ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Data reveals where people in NY prisons come from

By Bridget Whelan
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Prison Policy Initiative and VOCAL-NY released a new report that gives an in-depth look at where people in New York State prisons come from. The report shows that imprisonment rates vary across New York State, with the highest rates in cities like Albany, Rochester, Buffalo, and Syracuse.

The report shows:

  • Every single county, and every Assembly and Senate district, is missing a portion of its population to incarceration in state prison;
  • Upstate communities, including some of the least populous counties, have disproportionately high state prison incarceration rates; and
  • The worst impacts of mass incarceration are often concentrated in specific neighborhoods that are already systematically under-resourced. For example, more than a quarter of everyone in state prison from Syracuse comes from just 4 of that city’s 32 neighborhoods.

Data included in the report shows the six counties with the highest state prison incarceration rates are upstate: Schenectady, Albany, Monroe (Rochester), Oneida (Utica), and Onondaga (Syracuse). Additionally, data shows that New York City had a state imprisonment rate below the state average, more than five times lower than Rochester, and more than four times lower than Syracuse and Albany.

The data and report are made possible by the state’s 2010 law that requires that people in prison be counted as residents of their hometown rather than in prison when state and local governments redistrict every ten years. In total, nearly half the country now lives in a place that has taken action to address prison gerrymandering, according to the report.

cnyhomepage.com

NYS police looking for missing Oswego man

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have issued an alert for a missing Oswego man and are asking for any information the public may have. According to NYS police, 28-year-old Daniel M. Wahl was last seen on Sunday, June 5th on Woodspath...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Passes Bill to Allow “Green” Burials

The term human composting may sound a bit morbid, but could it be a more environmentally sound way to say goodbye to loved ones who have passed?. Syracuse.com says that New York has taken the next step in legalizing the practice some refer to as 'green" burials. All it will take is a signature from Governor Hochul and the bill will become law. If so, New York will become one of only four states that allow the practice.
POLITICS
‘Don’t say gay’ governor is not welcome in NYC, locals say

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Gov. Ron DeSantis, of Florida, is coming to New York City to speak at a conservative event in Chelsea Piers this weekend, but the community does not want the controversial politician to come to the Big Apple. In April, DeSantis signed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law banning classroom instruction about LGBTQ issues. Chelsea […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

Update- A Plane Did Not Crash In Upstate New York Near Cazenovia

An alleged airplane crash is currently being investigated in Upstate New York near Cazenovia. From an email from Samantha Field, Public Information Officer for Madison County:. Shortly after 8:20 PM on June 7, 2022, Madison County 911 received a call of a possible aircraft crash in Cazenovia, NY. Crews quickly arrived on scene to investigate the report. After a thorough investigation of the area, no aircraft was discovered. On scene were Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Cazenovia Fire Department, Madison County Office of Emergency Management, New York State Police, Manlius Fire Department, CAVAC, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team.
CAZENOVIA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Major open shop construction industry merger in New York State

Today, the Empire State Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and the New York Construction Alliance (NYCA) announced that the organizations have completed a major move that will resonate throughout New York State’s entire construction industry, by completing a merger that brings together its two most powerful open shop organizations. This move will have long-lasting effects for the industry as these two organizations have been leaders in the race to improve jobsite safety for all.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
