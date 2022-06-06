ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

75-year-old Greensboro man dies after crash on South Holden Road, police say

By Dolan Reynolds
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 75-year-old Greensboro man died after a crash on South Holden Road earlier this month, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, around 5:54 p.m., officers responded to the area of South Holden Road at I-85 when they were told someone was injured in a crash.

A 2013 Mercedes being driven John Daniel White, 75, of Greensboro, was going south in the left turn lane of South Holden Road, failed to slow down and crashed into the back of a 2021 Kia being driven by a 41-year-old Thomasville woman.

The Kia was stopped in the left turn lane waiting to make a left turn from southbound South Holden Road onto I-85.

White suffered serious injuries and was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment. He died as a result of his injuries and other medical conditions on Monday at 2:57 a.m.

The Thomasville woman and a front passenger suffered minor injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

