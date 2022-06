Join team members at the Lake of the Ozarks State Park at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 as they discover what’s the buzz in the world of pollinators. Native bees are just the tip of the petal for the wide variety of Missouri pollinators. From wildflowers to crops, pollinators put in the almost magical work that keeps our world turning. Learn how the shape and color of flowers are more than just a pretty show and find out how to grow the right pollination station for native species.

