Stanislaus County, CA

Statewide primary is Tuesday. Early voting suggests low turnout in Stanislaus County

By Ken Carlson
The Modesto Bee
 2 days ago

The statewide primary election is Tuesday and early voting suggests some people could use a reminder.

Stanislaus County voters are casting ballots in federal, state and county elections after redistricting redrew the electoral map.

Depending on where they live, local residents are marking their ballots for candidates in House of Representative Districts 5, 9 and 13. There’s a total of 19 candidates in the three congressional districts; the top two vote getters regardless of party affiliation move on to the November election.

Other primary elections are on the ballot for state Senate District 4 and Assembly Districts 9 and 22. It’s a gubernatorial primary, so voters will see a slough of candidates who qualified for the ballot, from Gavin Newsom, the incumbent, to Bradley Zink, a children’s book author.

Terry Withrow is seeking a fourth term on the county Board of Supervisors and is challenged by Modesto City Councilman Tony Madrigal, who is terming out this year. In the other county board race, appointed Supervisor Mani Grewal is pitted against Joel DeGraef.

Other county offices including sheriff and district attorney are not contested.

Donna Linder, county registrar of voters, said Monday that 29,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been received, close to the same number in 2018.

The county had a 38 percent turnout four years ago. The early voting seems to indicate a lower turnout this time, because the county has about 46,000 more registered voters today, increasing the total to 282,291.

The county elections office has 29 vote centers for those who are not voting by mail. People can use any of the voting centers, which opened Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be open for balloting Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Curbside ballot drop-off is another option outside the Gallo Center for the Arts, John Thurman Field, Stanislaus State University in Turlock and Stanislaus Culinary Arts Institute on Wakefield Drive in Oakdale, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

For those using a mail ballot, ballots postmarked on or before Election Day will be counted. Linder suggested that people check the pickup time on the mailbox or take their ballot to a voting center or drop-off box.

The county registrar of voters office has information at www.stanvote.com , including the location of voting centers and drop boxes.

#Early Voting#Primary Election#Election Day
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

