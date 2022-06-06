ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Compute North appoints former Boeing exec as chief technology officer

By Carter Jones
bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompute North, an Eden Prairie-based operator of data centers used to...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

BigBear.ai Announces Key Leadership Appointments in Finance and Corporate Development

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it has expanded its leadership team to better execute on its growth strategy. Effective June 13, 2022, current Chief Financial Officer Josh Kinley will take a new role as Chief Corporate Development Officer, and former Amazon executive Julie Peffer will become Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

Insilico Medicine Raises $60M, Launches AI-powered Drug Discovery Robotics Laboratory

– Insilico Medicine, an NYC-based clinical-stage end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company raises $60 million in Series D financing from a syndicate of global investors with expertise in investing in the biopharmaceutical and life sciences sectors. – Insilico is also launching a new state-of-the-art robotics lab and fully robotic...
ENGINEERING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eden Prairie, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Eden Prairie, MN
FOXBusiness

Economy will ‘turn for the worse,' warns former EY Global Chairman and CEO

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, former EY Global Chairman and CEO Mark Weinberger warned that inflation will not go down in the near future, causing the economy to "turn for the worse." MARK WEINBERGER: The experience to date has been pretty good. We were talking a month...
Farooq Khan

The Rapid Rise of Computer Vision

Computer vision is one of the most influential and intriguing types of Intelligence, and you've almost certainly met it in a variety of ways without even realizing it. Here's what it is, how it works, and why it's so wonderful. Computer vision is a branch of computer science that aims to replicate portions of the human visual system's complexity, allowing computers to identify and interpret things in pictures and videos in the same way that humans do. Until earlier, computer vision could only do specific tasks.
HackerNoon

Eliminating Difference Between Business Intelligence analysts, Data Analysts or Data Scientists 🚀

There was a time when the data analyst on the team was the person who listened intently to a manager's business hypotheses. Shortly thereafter, the data analyst started an exciting adventure: data is searched in Excel sheets, queried via email, or queried with SQL. The Data Analyst sets out to find answers by exploring the data for weak signals. One by one, a PowerPoint fills up with graphs and action titles to steer decisions or define a business strategy. The Business Intelligence, or BI, analyst was at the forefront of digitization and was a major influence on the impact of data for decision-making.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Globe Telecom Selects Netcracker Managed Services

Globe Telecom, the largest mobile operator in the Philippines, has chosen Netcracker Managed Services to upgrade its support services and to maintain a higher level of operational efficiency. Globe Telecom provides mobile, fixed-line and broadband networks to more than 80 million customers. Netcracker will deploy its operations automation framework and...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Chief Technology Officer#Data Centers#Compute North
The Next Web

What Hugging Face and Microsoft’s collaboration means for applied AI

This article is part of our series that explores the business of artificial intelligence. Last week, Hugging Face announced a new product in collaboration with Microsoft called Hugging Face Endpoints on Azure, which allows users to set up and run thousands of machine learning models on Microsoft’s cloud platform.
SOFTWARE
freightwaves.com

GXO deploys robots and drones from Asylon for warehouse security

Robotic delivery and drone delivery are finally starting to get their moment. From ​​Santa Monica, California, to Dallas to North Carolina, driverless robot and drone pilots have been popping up all over the U.S. in recent months. While autonomous vehicles have become an increasingly common sight on America’s...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

EXFO, SUSE Partner to Offer Real-time Network Visibility in Cloud-native Networks

EXFO this week announced that EXFO's Active u-Verifier has been tested and validated on the SUSE Rancher container management platform, the open source enterprise Kubernetes container orchestration system. Together, these technologies will enable communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprise networks with mission-critical applications to better understand the real-time performance of...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Boeing
abovethelaw.com

eDiscovery For All! How The Cloud Has Democratized Tech

EDiscovery tools featuring artificial intelligence components might appear to be the exclusive domain of big firms and well-funded legal departments. But the cloud has democratized technology for attorneys, and the tools you need may be more cost-effective than you think. So, in this episode of the Non-Eventcast, we invited Jeffrey...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Indian edtech PhysicsWallah becomes unicorn with $100 million Series A funding

PW, or PhysicsWallah, has raised $100 million in its Series A funding, the profitable startup said Tuesday. Westbridge and GSV Ventures financed the startup’s maiden institutional round, which values the two-year-old firm at $1.1 billion (post-money). Unlike its bigger rivals — Byju’s and Unacademy — that levy a fee...
BUSINESS
PC Magazine

In 2001, Were We Right About the Future of Technology?

Happy 40th anniversary, PCMag! Times like these call not only for nostalgia, but a look back at what we got right, and what we got wrong. I was the editor-in-chief of PC Magazine for 14 years, and in the September 2001 issue , for the 20th anniversary of the IBM PC, I made some predictions(Opens in a new window) about technology and how I expected it to look 20 years into the future. So now is the perfect time for me to revisit those assertions and tally up my hits and misses. Let's just say I didn't quite have crystal-ball vision. But all in all, I didn't fare too badly.
TECHNOLOGY
nextbigfuture.com

Nextbigfuture Called Longer Chip Shortage Six Weeks Before Intel CEO

The chip shortage is hitting car production and delays in the delivery of dishwashers, refrigerators and game consoles. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thefastmode.com

5G’s Maturity Signals Changing Priorities Featured

Consumers are eager for 5G to move beyond the hype and deliver promised speeds but there are many other factors for carriers to consider as they look to scale their networks cost-effectively. There has been much discussion of the different characteristics of high, mid and low band 5G with respect to penetration, propagation and throughput. These differences emphasize two key metrics, power consumption and spectral efficiency, and are reasons that mid band has become the de facto gold standard of RF for building out 5G networks.
TECHNOLOGY
geekwire.com

The IoT Revolution: Brought to you by Standard-Essential Patents

Experts predict that by 2025, more than 75 billion IoT devices will connect to the web. thanks to standard-essential patents (SEPs) enabling communication over Wi-Fi and cloud networks, innovators can create new IoT devices and applications quickly. But without a balanced licensing environment for SEPs, the IoT revolution will stall...
Reuters

Crowell builds London tech practice with Baker Botts dealmaker

(Reuters) - Crowell & Moring said Thursday it has added David Ramm, who has advised technology companies and COVID-19 vaccine developers, as a partner on its London M&A team. Ramm said he worked with UK-based biomedical company ViraCorp on the IP licensing, financing, manufacturing and distribution of a nasal COVID-19 vaccine which can be administered without a needle.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy