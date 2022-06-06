ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Dizzying display amid car clashes at WVSO

By Eric Granstrom
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid death-defying feats by Mr. Dizzy Saturday night at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval, there was also some good racing…. Chad Holaday won his first race of the year in the Rockstar Energy B-Mod main event, finishing in front of Quincy’s Glenn Knutson and...

AppleSox pitchers combine for 16-k’s in 5-0 win

Quincy Vassar and Conner Ashworth combined for 16-strikeouts to help Wenatchee blank Port Angeles 5-nothing in West Coast League play…. Joel Norman tells us about the swings and misses as well as a 5-run 7th inning that spelled the difference…. Michael Divinni continues to swing a hot bat for the...
WENATCHEE, WA
Van Well wins Special Olympic Gold

Grace Van Well returned home from Florida this week with a Gold medal. Van Well traveled to the US Special Olympic Games in Orlando, Florida this week and took Gold in the 50-Butterfly swim. According to her father, Pete Van Well, she was one of just three athletes from Eastern Washington participating in the U-S Games and the only one representing the Wenatchee Valley.
WENATCHEE, WA
AppleSox look for first win in home-opener

The Wenatchee AppleSox celebrate their home-opener tonight against Port Angeles after losing three over the weekend in Bend…. Despite some late-game heroics by Michael Davinni in yesterday’s finale of the three-game set, Wenatchee fell to Bend in 11-innings by a final of 5-to-4. Davinni, headed for Coastal Carolina, smacked...
WENATCHEE, WA
NCWLIFE Evening News June 6th, 2022

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A Brewster man was killed in a 2-car accident Friday afternoon just outside of Bridgeport. A two vehicle collision Sunday north of Orondo left an SUV on its side but the occupants were not injured. When a 17-year-old boy posted a video on Snapchat of himself with a gun last week he had the misfortune of being recognized by Moses Lake detectives and A person who rolled their vehicle on South Chelan Avenue near Cashmere Valley Bank Friday night in Wenatchee was uninjured but arrested for drunken driving.
WENATCHEE, WA
KUOW

The cherry harvest is off to a late start in Washington

The colder, rainier than usual weather across the Northwest has snarled the region's cherry-growing season. Jim Jamison owns a small plot in Richland. Wash. and says that by now, he'd normally have hundreds of customers shopping with them at a u-pick orchard. “I think ours in the Northwest will be...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 11 and 41

First Rainbow Crosswalks put in Eastern Washington

YAKIMA, WA – The first rainbow crosswalks to be in Eastern Washington were put in Yakima yesterday on Sgt. Pendleton way and Naches Ave, now having Yakima Pride call the area “The Inclusivity District.”. “We’ve always been in Yakima,” said Joshua Hastings the Vice President of Yakima Pride....
KING 5

Everett's Funko to lay off 258 workers

EVERETT, Wash. — Starting this week, Everett-based Funko plans to lay off 258 workers at its Everett and Puyallup distribution centers. A spokesperson with Funko said the company would not comment on the layoffs, which are expected to begin June 9, according to filings with Washington's Employment Security Department. The spokesperson added the company is consolidating its warehouses in Washington to one location in Arizona.
Person
Mike Gardner
MyNorthwest

New rainfall records possible as atmospheric river sets up over Washington

A moderately strong atmospheric river is forecast to develop late this week continuing into the weekend, pumping a feed of subtropical moisture into the Pacific Northwest. For the entire month of June, Seattle averages 1.45 inches of rain. Seattle could receive close to 1 inch of rain, if not more, which would make this June one of the wettest on record along with possibly breaking a daily rainfall record for June 9. Additional cities can expect to potentially break daily rainfall records with this event.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Franz bread truck overturns onto Seattle street

A Franz bread semi-truck rolled over onto its side on a Seattle street on Wednesday, reportedly trapping a person underneath. According to the Seattle Fire Department, the collision involving a semi-truck occurred near South Dearborn Street and Rainier Avenue South in Seattle. Just before 11 a.m., a woman was safely...
issaquahreporter.com

Annual Father’s Day car show returns after two-year interruption

The Downtown Issaquah Association announced that the 15th Annual Fenders on Front Street car show will return June 19, where hundreds of classic and vintage car owners across Washington will display their vehicles along downtown Issaquah’s Front Street and the 1950s themed diner, Triple XXX Rootbeer Drive-In. Long-time sponsors...
Fire at Keyes Fibre briefly closes Highway 97A

Highway 97A was briefly closed early this morning while firefighters extinguished an oven fire at Keyes Fibre in North Wenatchee. Chelan County Fire District 1 responded to a commercial fire alarm at Keyes at 2:14 a.m. and arrived to find the building filling with smoke coming from one of the company’s large ovens.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

We might complain about the weather, but…

If you were wondering about the weather, it is not your imagination. Here’s a tally of the HOURS in Seattle at or above 70 F through May over the past several years:. That’s less than 10 hours of a temperature reaching 70 F – over the whole year so far – up to and including the month of May.
TACOMA, WA
kpq.com

Irrigation Levels in East Wenatchee at 30 Percent of Normal

The East Wenatchee Area is experiencing irrigation problems which are leaving customers with only about 30 percent of their water supply. The Greater Wenatchee Water District provides irrigation to 6,000 acres in the area, and it’s having trouble replacing aging equipment. District Manager Craig Gyselinck says they decided to...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Selah-Moxee Canal dedicated

While French-Canadian farmers helped Moxee become a major agricultural producer, they couldn’t have done it without water. One of the canals that has brought that life-giving resource to the Moxee area marks its 121st year of formal operation on June 8. While the Selah-Moxee Canal looks quite modest compared to the nearby Roza Canal, its opening was a major event that attracted dignitaries from the west side of the state to witness it.
MOXEE, WA

