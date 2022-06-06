Dizzying display amid car clashes at WVSO

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A Brewster man was killed in a 2-car accident Friday afternoon just outside of Bridgeport. A two vehicle collision Sunday north of Orondo left an SUV on its side but the occupants were not injured. When a 17-year-old boy posted a video on Snapchat of himself with a gun last week he had the misfortune of being recognized by Moses Lake detectives and A person who rolled their vehicle on South Chelan Avenue near Cashmere Valley Bank Friday night in Wenatchee was uninjured but arrested for drunken driving.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO