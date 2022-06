Deshaun Watson is currently facing 24 lawsuits in relation to allegations that he sexually assault a plethora of massage therapists in the Houston, Texas area. These allegations have been following Watson since last year and while he has denied each allegation, new details continue to surface. For instance, it was recently revealed that Watson saw upwards of 66 massage therapists in just a 17-month span.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO