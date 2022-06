Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Health Officials Fear Rising Death Toll Linked to Fentanyl, Cocaine. NEW CASTLE (June 8, 2022) – Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) officials announced a new monthly high total of deaths from suspected overdoses during May and said they fear the vast majority of the deaths will be connected to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic pain reliever that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine, or to the increasing use of cocaine, a powerfully addictive stimulant. In 2021, when a record 515 people died in Delaware from overdoses, more than 80% of the deaths involved fentanyl and more than 45% involved cocaine.

