The 10 Best Products from Dr. Dennis Gross

 2 days ago

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We rounded up the best Dr. Dennis gross products, because over the last 25 years Dr. Gross and his wife Carrie have turned this brand...

www.gq.com

Real Simple

I've Noticed Clearer Skin and a Smoother Complexion Since Switching to This Mineral-Based Sunscreen

Since I was young, I have despised the act of applying sunscreen. Something about how slimy and thick it feels has always put me off, but as an adult in my mid-twenties (and someone who lives in Hawaii), I know better than to go out in the sun without sunblock. After years of ignoring its gross texture and just applying sunscreen anyway to stay protected, I finally found an SPF option that I not only enjoy wearing, but that also has improved my skin texture, too.
SKIN CARE
CBS News

The best sunscreen options for summer 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Did you know dermatologists recommend wearing sunscreen every day that you're out in the sun? Lathering up with a great...
SKIN CARE
In Style

This Supermodel-Approved Hydrating Sunscreen Tint Is on Sale — Along With a Myriad of Editor Favorites

In case you needed a bright spot this week, here's a good one: Hot on the heels of Avène, Kjaer Weis, and Nordstrom's massive sales comes another all-encompassing friends and family event — this time from clean, celebrity-loved brand Ilia Beauty. From today through June 12, the brand is offering 20 percent off orders of $75 and more with the code ILIA20. The only question, then, is how to reach that $75 mark.
MAKEUP
SELF

What Can Red Light Therapy (Actually) Do for Skin?

Red light therapy has made its way to the skin-care obsessed masses: While it was once a treatment only at the doctor’s office, the number of devices you can now use at home has grown at a viral pace. Just search “red light therapy” on TikTok or Instagram for evidence. Red light therapy is one form of multiple light-emitting diode (LED) therapies—but of all of them, red light penetrates the deepest into the skin. The attraction to this kind of skin treatment has grown because it’s noninvasive (meaning no downtime and minimal side effects), it works on almost all skin types and tones, and it's said to help with a host of skin issues, from acne and inflammation to signs of aging, including fine lines and wrinkles.
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Properly Apply Eye Cream For Anti-Aging

Being consistent with your skincare routine is essential if you want a youthful, glowing complexion. In order to achieve this, there are certain habits you’ve got to follow religiously such as staying hydrated, putting on sunscreen, and applying the necessary products that address your skin concerns. If your goal is to turn back the clock and look younger, one of the products you’ve probably been using is eye cream. When used correctly, it can work wonders for your face.
SKIN CARE
Family Proof

Ice Cubes Are Your Secret Weapon To Better Skin

Do you find yourself placing your face masks in the refrigerator so that they are nice and cool when you apply them? If so, then you are already making use of a popular trend called face icing. Also known as “skin icing,” the technique has been used by spas for several years. The popular cryotherapy treatment exposes the skin to extremely cold temperatures over the course of several minutes to help destroy fat cells, get rid of spider veins, and reduce swelling of the face. Other benefits of face icing include blemish control, depuffing the eye area, exfoliation, and soothing aggravated red skin.
SKIN CARE
GQMagazine

Best Sellers: 16 Incredibly Cool Things GQ Readers Couldn't Stop Buying in May

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The GQ Recommends team spends a hell of a lot of time digging through deals and drops to bring you well-informed buying advice, from deep dives on the coziest comforters to our weekly Best New Menswear posts to curated intel on the finest jewelry you can score on Amazon. The 16 best sellers below resonated hard in May—so we gathered them here, figuring that if everyone else liked what they saw, you might, too. Check 'em out, subscribe to the GQ Recommends newsletter, and drop us a line if there’s anything you've been hunting for that could use our help.
RETAIL
GQMagazine

How Hard Water Affects Your Hair and Skin—and What to Do About It

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Hard water is tough on your skin and hair. Have you ever gotten out of the shower in a new place—maybe on a vacation to Florida or Colorado—and everything felt…different? And not in a good way? That was likely the effect of bathing in calcium- and magnesium-rich agua. Or, it might be happening every day: It is estimated that 85 percent of US households receive hard water through the taps. Around your house, you can often see calcium building up inside your coffee maker, your bathroom sink, your shower curtain…and without any water or fabric softening agents, your clothes get more rigid with each wash. So, imagine what that does as it coats our hair and skin with each wash.
SKIN CARE
