The 10 Best Products from Dr. Dennis Gross

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Hard water is tough on your skin and hair. Have you ever gotten out of the shower in a new place—maybe on a vacation to Florida or Colorado—and everything felt…different? And not in a good way? That was likely the effect of bathing in calcium- and magnesium-rich agua. Or, it might be happening every day: It is estimated that 85 percent of US households receive hard water through the taps. Around your house, you can often see calcium building up inside your coffee maker, your bathroom sink, your shower curtain…and without any water or fabric softening agents, your clothes get more rigid with each wash. So, imagine what that does as it coats our hair and skin with each wash.

SKIN CARE ・ 17 HOURS AGO