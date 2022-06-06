ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

“Stork Award” delivered to Oshkosh firefighter/paramedics

whby.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSHKOSH, Wis. — Two Oshkosh firefighter/paramedics received “The Stork Award” for a recent special delivery. Earlier this year the firefighter/paramedic team of Paul Friday and...

www.whby.com

whby.com

Wait for parts delaying repairs to an Oshkosh bridge

OSHKOSH, Wis–Repair work on the Jackson and Oregon Street Bridge in downtown Oshkosh is on hold. Public Works Director James Rabe says the Department of Transportation is waiting on important parts………………. The drawbridge has been stuck in the partially-open position for two weeks...
OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

5 Wausau businesses vandalized, Weston man charged

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Weston man has been charged with criminal damage to property after police say he vandalized several Wausau businesses. Between June 1 and June 2, the Wausau Police Department investigated five separate reports of property damage. Police found damage at Angelo’s Pizza, Pearl Luvs Earl, Subway, Thrive Foodery, and the Boys and Girls Club. All of these businesses are located on the east side of Wausau, between North 2nd St and North 6th St. Each business sustained, at a minimum, damage to glass doors and windows.
WAUSAU, WI
1440 WROK

SIZE MATTERS. Oshkosh, Wisconsin Meth Bust is BIG!

Well this one was a big one..."How big was it?" YAHOO. Let's start with the location, Oshkosh, Wisconsin. It's a nice sized area, roughly 67,000 people live there. So it's more than a post office and church in the downtown, town. So when if comes to this drug bust, a...
OSHKOSH, WI
whby.com

Oshkosh Area United Way accepting 2023 community investment grant applications

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Applications are now being accepted for 2023 Community Investment Grants with the Oshkosh Area United Way. The grant is available to organizations offering programing or serving the community in three specific areas. Mental Health. Early Childhood Development. Steps Toward a Living Wage. Sue Luft, Impact and...
OSHKOSH, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead in deputy-involved shooting on US 41 near Oconto

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) provided an update on the active call for service earlier on Wednesday in the Township of Oconto. According to a release, around 2:45 p.m., multiple calls were received by Oconto County Dispatch reporting a reckless driver on Interstate 41. After heading toward the reckless driver, deputies with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the vehicle on the side of Interstate 41 near the area of Frog Pond Road.
OCONTO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

$30k in damages for fire at local meat packing plant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called for a fire at JBS on Lime Kiln Road around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to a release, the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes from the time firefighters arrived. Crews battled the fire on the roof and near an auger that was thought to be the fire’s originator.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac’s finest crossing guard calls it a career

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Fond du Lac’s most famous crossing guard is calling it a career. Jerry Boehlen, who has helped protect the children of Fond du Lac by crossing the street safely is retiring after a 20-year career. The 90-year-old previously worked...
FOND DU LAC, WI
#Stork#Paramedic#Paul Friday#Oshkosh Fire Department
whby.com

Man arrested in Manitowoc break-in

MANITOWOC, Wis. — A man is arrested after allegedly breaking into a Manitowoc home. It happened early Tuesday morning in the 2000 block of Johnston Drive. Police say they received a call from the home stating that there was a man known to the caller who had a gun and was trying to break in. Officers arrived to hear gunshots from outside the home. The Manitowoc County SWAT Team was called and helped remove everyone from the home.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Missing teen found safe

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the missing 14-year-old boy who ran away from a group home on June 4. According to a release, Alex Radtke has been found safe and without incident. No further information was released. MISSING: Teen...
APPLETON, WI
whby.com

Police confirm murder-suicide in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. — More information is released on a pair of deaths this week in Appleton. Police say 35-year-old Shannon Swanson and 32-year-old Mitchell Kounelis were found dead in their home in the 600 block of W. 3rd Street Monday night. The investigation found that Kounelis shot and killed...
APPLETON, WI
Urban Milwaukee

UPDATE: Critical Incident Investigation in Mauston, Wis.

MAUSTON, Wis. – Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a critical incident that occurred in the Township of New Lisbon, Wis. the morning of Friday, June 3, 2022. On Friday, June 3 at approximately 6:30 a.m. the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a...
MAUSTON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oconto officer-involved critical incident leaves one dead

TOWNSHIP OF OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - One person died after a deputy shot them in Oconto Wednesday, according to The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). The DCI said an Oconto County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving recklessly along Highway 41 at Frog Pond Road around 2:52 p.m.
OCONTO, WI
WISN

Wandering bear strolls across Washington County property

HARTFORD, Wis. — Exclusive video obtained by WISN 12 News shows what is likely the same bear spotted in Oconomowoc Thursday night — in rural Hartford the following morning. That means the bear traveled roughly 13 miles in a span of just 12 hours. "I open it up...
HARTFORD, WI
whby.com

Missing teen boy from Appleton found safe

APPLETON, WI — The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old Appleton boy missing since June 4 has been found. Alex Radtke was living at a group home and required medication for behavioral and mental health conditions when he disappeared. According to a sheriff’s office email, Alex Radtke...
APPLETON, WI
MIX 108

Somebody Broke Into A Wisconsin Zoo & Animals Went Missing

Someone decided to break into a zoo in Wisconsin by cutting the locks, and then proceeded to open multiple animal cages. Four animals ended up missing from the zoo. According to WEAU News, four animals escaped from the zoo. Two otters and two great horned owls were reported missing. There was no indication if the animals escaped on their own or if they were stolen. It was stated that several other cages were open as well, however those animals stayed in their cages.
BARABOO, WI
whby.com

2 found dead in Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police are investigating the deaths of man and a woman at a multi-family home in the 600 block of 3rd Street. Officers were call to that location at 8:49 p.m. Monday, where the bodies were discovered. The police department is releasing few other details in...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton first in WI to receive USPS upgrade

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton’s post office has received a new upgrade as a part of its expansion project. Installed on Tuesday, the Small Unit Delivery Sorter is expected to help modernize operations by processing thousands of packages per hour, up to eight times faster than manual sorting.
APPLETON, WI

