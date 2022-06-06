“Stork Award” delivered to Oshkosh firefighter/paramedics

Someone decided to break into a zoo in Wisconsin by cutting the locks, and then proceeded to open multiple animal cages. Four animals ended up missing from the zoo. According to WEAU News, four animals escaped from the zoo. Two otters and two great horned owls were reported missing. There was no indication if the animals escaped on their own or if they were stolen. It was stated that several other cages were open as well, however those animals stayed in their cages.

