Chicago Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, downpours seen through night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heavy, rapid rain hit parts of the greater Chicago area Monday night as storms passed through Monday evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of DeKalb and LaSalle counties as storms passed through Monday evening.

Severe downpours were also reported in Kankakee County, and Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana. A flood advisory was issued Monday night for parts of Kankakee and Will counties due to localized rainfall over 2 inches. Radar indicated that parts of Kankakee County saw 3.5 inches of rain, and parts of Jasper County, Indiana saw 5.4 inches.

Rain chances linger through the overnight hours.

Along with showers, fog will be likely tonight, especially for areas near the lake. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s.

CBS

For Tuesday, after a foggy start, expect afternoon sun mixed with clouds and cool temperatures. Highs will range from upper 70s inland, to low 60s near the lake.

CBS

Rain chances return Wednesday with showers likely and cool highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CBS

Partly cloudy and warmer Thursday, then another round of showers for Friday.

CBS

Mainly dry this weekend with highs in the low to mid-70s.

CBS

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms likely. Overnight patchy fog. Low 57°

TUESDAY: Morning fog, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 70°, but only in the 60s near the lake.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with showers likely. High 69°