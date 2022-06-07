ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, downpours seen through night

By Albert Ramon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413U6u_0g2EP6Ho00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BToER_0g2EP6Ho00
Chicago First Alert Weather: Heavy rain moves out 02:44

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heavy, rapid rain hit parts of the greater Chicago area Monday night as storms passed through Monday evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of DeKalb and LaSalle counties as storms passed through Monday evening.

Severe downpours were also reported in Kankakee County, and Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana. A flood advisory was issued Monday night for parts of Kankakee and Will counties due to localized rainfall over 2 inches. Radar indicated that parts of Kankakee County saw 3.5 inches of rain, and parts of Jasper County, Indiana saw 5.4 inches.

Rain chances linger through the overnight hours.

Along with showers, fog will be likely tonight, especially for areas near the lake. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EewY9_0g2EP6Ho00
CBS

For Tuesday, after a foggy start, expect afternoon sun mixed with clouds and cool temperatures. Highs will range from upper 70s inland, to low 60s near the lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yt1Z5_0g2EP6Ho00
CBS

Rain chances return Wednesday with showers likely and cool highs in the mid to upper 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFza4_0g2EP6Ho00
CBS

Partly cloudy and warmer Thursday, then another round of showers for Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DqANx_0g2EP6Ho00
CBS

Mainly dry this weekend with highs in the low to mid-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIvZg_0g2EP6Ho00
CBS

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms likely. Overnight patchy fog. Low 57°

TUESDAY: Morning fog, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 70°, but only in the 60s near the lake.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with showers likely. High 69°

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers throughout the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Right now, there's rain and poor visibility as low pressure crosses our area. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there will be isolated thunderstorm chances well south of the Kankakee River Valley. Otherwise, rain stays with us Wednesday afternoon until about 4:00 p.m. when the disturbance starts to move away from our area.Gradual clearing overnight.TONIGHT: Slow clearing. Low 55.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 77.FRIDAY: Scattered Showers. High 73.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer, sunny day Thursday

CHICGAO (CBS)-- Sunshine returns. Thursday will be a dry day with sunshine returning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.Dense fog is moving in near the Illinois and Wisconsin state line. An advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m.Rain chances return Friday, especially in the afternoon and evening.  Most of Saturday stays dry with another shower chance late at night. Highs all weekend in the 70s.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns on Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next disturbance.According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, downpours are likely late morning through early afternoon Wednesday.Some spots are expected to get more than an inch of rain. TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Low 57.WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. Cool. High 67.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 77.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny afternoon ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Sunshine returns. Tuesday's temperatures will in the low 70s and high 60s with clouds early in the day and afternoon sunshine. Cool tonight as more clouds build with temperatures falling into the 50s.   Showers return late Wednesday morning and last through much of the afternoon.   Clear conditions arrive on Thursday and rain again on Friday. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
County
Jasper County, IN
County
Kankakee County, IL
City
Lasalle, IL
State
Indiana State
WGNtv.com

Strong t-Storms portions of Kankakee Co, Will Co and Lake Co Indiana

.A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Will, northeastern Kankakee and southwestern Lake Counties through 600 PM CDT... Pea-sized hail and street flooding with 1-ft standing water in Kennedy Dr area near Bradley in Kankakee Co... At 517 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Grant Park, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Lowell, Beecher and Grant Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

New details on suspect responsible for CTA Pink Line explosion, injuring several riders

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details about a frightening attack on the CTA Pink Line.A passenger detonated an explosive on a moving train. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports the blast was so powerful, there were holes in the ceiling of the train car. Prosecutors said the man entered a train car with a scooter and a beer. He then looked at several passengers, telling them they had until the Cicero Avenue station to leave or he was going to blow up the train car.His name is Erik Tolayo-Flores, the man prosecutors said used a lighter to ignite an...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Weather#Lake Michigan#Storm Warning#Cbs Rain
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blues Festival kicks off Thursday in Millennium Park, some Chicago neighborhoods

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Blues Festival kicks off Thursday night.You can hear Shemekia Copeland live at 7:45 p.m. Millennium Park.  This year's festival is city-wide experience and runs through Sunday. Blues on the Riverwalk kicks off Thursday night and Friday. You can visit Soul City Blues in Austin on Saturday and Bronzeville Blues on Sunday, along with a Women in Blues showcase at Millennium Park on Sunday.Check out the full Chicago Blues Festival 2022 schedule here. Check out the lineup for Chicago Blues Festival neighborhood concerts here.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Strong T-Storm Jasper CO, IN

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Jasper County through 645 PM CDT... At 603 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Wheatfield, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Wheatfield and Baileys Corner.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
buildingupchicago.com

HUGO begins to show above street level along Chicago Avenue

No longer two large excavation sites, HUGO is beginning to sprout like two spring flower beds in the 400-block of West Chicago Avenue. That’s all thanks to developer-slash-general contractor LG Group, whose task it is to bring this two-sided NORR design to life. Enjoying the photos? Metra and CTA...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

30-year-old man charged in carjacking, car crash near Lakefront Trail and battery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man involved in a carjacking who later went on to beat a passerby and a wild ride on June 7 has been charged.Deshawn Singleton, 30, of Chicago has been charged with vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery among other felony charges. He is expected in bond court on Thursday.As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, it was a a wild carjacking, even by Chicago standards, in part because of where it ended, just feet from Lake Michigan but started just two blocks from Chicago police Headquarters.  Chicago police said a 40-year-old woman was in her parked car in the 3500...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'It's about being selfless:' CTA rider jumped down to help man who fell onto third rail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A CTA train rider didn't think twice about jumping onto the tracks to save a man being shocked on the third rail. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, the Good Samaritan wasn't just going to watch the man die. He said he had to help him – even if it meant risking his own life. To say Tony Perry, 20, walks by his faith may be an understatement. "It's about being selfless and spreading love," Perry said. This week, as Perry exited the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train at the 69th Street station along...
CHICAGO, IL
goodwordnews.com

4 people shot and injured while standing on sidewalk – NBC Chicago

Four people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Lawndale on the West Side. The injured were standing on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue around 8:45 p.m. when someone approached and opened fire, Chicago police said. A 43-year-old woman went to Saint Anthony Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

One arrest in trashing of Homewood Acres volunteer firehouse

HOMEWOOD ACRES, Ill. (CBS) -- One person has been arrested after a southwest suburban volunteer firehouse was vandalized. Security video shows four vandals destroying the Homewood Acres Volunteer Fire Department late last month. The firehouse at 3860 183rd St. in the unincorporated community of Homewood Acres was left looking like a tornado had ripped through it. Every single one of the 11 rooms in the firehouse was a disaster area. "All the kitchen cabinets have been ripped off; the refrigerator was tipped over; the stove was pulled out and was leaking gas," Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bryan Rouson told CBS 2's Marissa Perlman. The rooms where the team sleeps and trains were likewise left in tatters. Furniture was tipped over and strewn everywhere. "I think we'd be better off if they had burned it to the ground," Rouson said. At the time, investigators said the vandals were believed to be children between 9 and 14 years old. They caused at least $100,000 worth of damage. So far, there has been just one arrest in the case. But the investigation continues.
HOMEWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
81K+
Followers
26K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy