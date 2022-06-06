ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Prince Louis throws tantrum during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration

By The Associated Press, Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

(AP / WJW) – The party may have been for the Queen, but her great-grandson stole the show.

Cameras captured Prince Louis making a number of facial expressions while on the balcony during the parade celebrating Queen Elizabeth II ‘s Platinum Jubilee in London on Sunday.

The very animated 4-year-old was definitely not a fan of the fly-over, as he was spotted covering his ears when the aircraft flew by.

Louis is the youngest of Prince William and Kate Middletown’s three children. The Queen is known to her grandchildren as “Gan Gan.”

