Metra to begin tie project on UP-West Line; minor delays expected

By CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Metra riders can expect minor delays. Union Pacific Railroad announced it will begin on a major tie project Wednesday.

The project will replace 90,000 ties covering a 40-mile stretch of track from Chicago's west side to Elburn. Crews will work on all three tracks used by the Metra UP-West Line.

"Tie replacement is essential and must be done at regular intervals to maintain track speeds and service levels, especially on a line like the UP-West that sees a significant amount of freight traffic in addition to commuter service," said Metra Executive Director/CEO Jim Derwinski. "We understand that any delays can represent an inconvenience for our riders but focusing the work on off-peak hours should minimize these impacts."

Crews will be working seven days a week with the majority of the work taking place during overnight hours into the early morning.

Residents of communities along the UP-West Line will hear more frequent train horns during those hours, Metra said. Federal law requires trains to sound their horns when entering a track zone, even in a regulated quiet zone.

Metra will implement a construction schedule for non-rush hour trains to accommodate travel times. Rush hour trains may also be impacted by the need to reduce operating speeds through work zones. Track workers and riders are advised to listen for announcements throughout the project for changes.

The project is expected to last through the end of September. Information on the schedule can be found on metra.com .

CBS Chicago

Why Chicago gas prices are on the rise and showing no signs of going down

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The dreaded gas prices everyone has been paying are still going up. The average for a gallon of gas in Chicago is more than $6.00. That's a dollar more than the national average which is just under $5.00.So, why is our gas so high? CBS 2's Marie Saavedra breaks it down to the penny.Call it a story born out of frustration. If we're going to be paying hand over fist every time we fuel up, we wanted a refresher on where our hard earned money goes in every gallon. It may be tempting to give your gas station owner...
CHICAGO, IL
