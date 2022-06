Apple users wondering how they can edit or manage the saved passwords on their iPhone may be interested to know that Apple offers an easy way to delete, edit and manage any passwords you may have saved to auto fill website logins and more on your iPhone, iPad or iPod. There are a couple of quick ways to view, edit, delete or create new passwords on your iOS devices. The first method is viewing your passwords via the “Settings” application, which is available on both new and older iPhones.

CELL PHONES ・ 15 DAYS AGO