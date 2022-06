Photos show how royal fans dressed to the nines to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Royal fans across the UK used the Union Jack as inspiration for their Platinum Jubilee outfits. Ian Forsyth/Getty Images; Anthony Devlin/Getty Images; Robert Perry/Getty Images

Celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee were held across the United Kingdom last weekend.

Royal fans all over the nation dressed to the nines for events and parties.

See photos of how the nation's flag was fashioned to honor the Queen's 70-year reign.

Spectators wave Union Jack flags as they gather on The Mall near Buckingham Palace ahead of the Platinum Party at the Palace on June 4, 2022. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Royal fans across the United Kingdom came out in droves to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last weekend. Residents dressed up for the occasion, wearing looks inspired by the Union Jack flag.

Spectators gather along The Mall near Buckingham Palace for the Platinum Party at The Palace on June 4, 2022. Hollie Adams/Getty Images

A woman wears a red, white, and blue corset ahead of the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Royal fans watch screens in St. James's Park before the start of the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images

Shankill Road residents hold a parade and street party in honor of the Queen's Jubilee in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 4, 2022. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

A woman poses with a Union Jack flag cake as residents celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II with a street party in Edinburgh, Scotland, on June 4, 2022. Robert Perry/Getty Images

A woman wearing Union Jack glasses before the Platinum Party in front of Buckingham Palace to honor the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022. Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

Sebastian Batho poses in a military costume during the Platinum Jubilee street party on Church Street in Hayfield, High Peak, England, on June 4, 2022. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Reverend Paul Peverell wears a Jubilee-themed waistcoat during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at the Great Ayton Village Fête on June 4, 2022. Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Residents wearing the British national colors take part in a street party in Belfast, Northern Ireland, for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 4, 2022. PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

Anita Aslin wears a flag dress during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at the Great Ayton Village Fête on June 4, 2022. Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Royal fans attend the Big Jubilee Lunch on The Long Walk in Windsor, England, for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 5, 2022. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club and their neighbors celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a garden party in Falmouth, England, on June 5, 2022. Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

Spectators wait ahead of the start of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace on June 5, 2022. Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

These onlookers used the Union Jack pattern on a skirt and a pair of leggings.Others were inspired by the colors of the flag, like this woman who wore a white corset with a colorful tutu and crown.Spectators danced and celebrated in their costumes, like these dresses that combined the Union flag with the flag of Wales.Many coordinated their looks and brought flags on sticks to wave around.One woman even baked a Union Jack cake to match her jacket for a street party in Scotland.Some stuck to accessories, like these flying flag sunglasses.Attendees of all ages took the chance to get dressed up for the Platinum Jubilee. This 4-year-old fan dressed up as a royal guard with a flag.This reverend referenced the Queen directly with a vest that blended photos of the royal into the UK flag.This attendee from Northern Ireland wore a full look and baton inspired by the Union Jack.Another woman took a more understated approach at the Great Ayton Village Fête in England, but her look was still festive.Hats were a popular choice to display national pride during Jubilee celebrations, like this cowboy hat with a matching bow tie and vest.Members of the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club and their neighbors also sported festive hats and added some sparkle to their ensembles.This spectator at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant went all out with a head-to-toe flag outfit.Read the original article on Insider