Photos show how royal fans dressed to the nines to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

These onlookers used the Union Jack pattern on a skirt and a pair of leggings. Others were inspired by the colors of the flag, like this woman who wore a white corset with a colorful tutu and crown. Spectators danced and celebrated in their costumes, like these dresses that combined the Union flag with the flag of Wales. Many coordinated their looks and brought flags on sticks to wave around. One woman even baked a Union Jack cake to match her jacket for a street party in Scotland. Some stuck to accessories, like these flying flag sunglasses. Attendees of all ages took the chance to get dressed up for the Platinum Jubilee. This 4-year-old fan dressed up as a royal guard with a flag. This reverend referenced the Queen directly with a vest that blended photos of the royal into the UK flag. This attendee from Northern Ireland wore a full look and baton inspired by the Union Jack. Another woman took a more understated approach at the Great Ayton Village Fête in England, but her look was still festive. Hats were a popular choice to display national pride during Jubilee celebrations, like this cowboy hat with a matching bow tie and vest. Members of the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club and their neighbors also sported festive hats and added some sparkle to their ensembles. This spectator at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant went all out with a head-to-toe flag outfit. Read the original article on Insider
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed for a couple of days in the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. A royal commentator reportedly said that the royal-born Prince looked “deeply unhappy” during their recent return.
KATE Middleton has paid tribute to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on the eve of the couple's return to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee, say royal fans. Arriving at a Buckingham Palace garden party on Wednesday last week, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a mint green Philip Treacy fascinator.
Sarah Ferguson delights young readers daily with her Fergie and Friends YouTube series, which shows her reading children's books from the comfort of her home. On Tuesday, however, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother announced a hiatus – due to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. WATCH: The Queen’s Jubilee...
A furious mother has released photographs of her eight-year-old daughter forced to sleep on the floor at Faro Airport after EasyJet cancelled their flight home at the last minute. Amy Holder, 34, says her family was left stranded at the airport in Portugal without warning at 11.20pm on Saturday as...
The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
Meghan Markle found an unlikely ally in Camilla Parker Bowles when she first joined the royal family. Just like Kate Middleton, Markle reportedly received advice and tips from the Duchess of Cornwall on how to navigate her new life as a royal. On a few rare occasions, Meghan Markle and...
The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
Queen Elizabeth II has released a brand-new portrait for her Platinum Jubilee! The specially commissioned photograph was unveiled on June 1 and shows the smiling 96-year-old monarch sitting on a bench below a window in Windsor Castle’s Victoria Vestibule, per Today. The Queen looked elegant but relaxed in a light blue wool coat and skirt set. The set, which was designed by Angela Kelly, had embroidered white embellishments lining the opening of the jacket and the neckline. Queen Elizabeth II accessorized with two pearl necklaces and her engagement ring from her late husband, Prince Philip. The photo was captured on May 25 and shows a statue of King Charles II in the background. Ranald Mackechnie, who has photographed the royal family twice before, was tapped to take the special portrait.
Queen Elizabeth celebrated more than one important milestone over the weekend!. In addition to her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, her great-granddaughter and namesake Lilibet marked her first birthday. On Monday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a new photo of their daughter, who turned 1 on Saturday. The photo was taken...
Royal fans have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children ever since they landed in the UK this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. However, day three of the extended bank holiday is upon us and there is still no sign of Archie, three,...
The Royal Family and guests have attended a service of thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral - but without the monarch herself. She is resting at Windsor Castle and is believed to have watched the service on television. Many politicians were among the guests, including Prime Minister Boris...
Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
Every family has a little bit of drama — even royal ones. Following their shocking step away from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from their relatives across the pond. When the couple, who exchanged vows in May 2018, announced their plans to take a break […]
The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
The Queen last night reassured tens of millions of Britons and her subjects around the world about her health during an enthusiastic and energetic appearance at the first of her national Platinum Jubilee celebrations - but royal aides also admitted she now has ‘good and less good days’.
The Duchess of Sussex is soaking up sun near her California home. Meghan Markle spent the weekend watching her husband, Prince Harry, compete in another tournament with his team. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spotted at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, which is located near their Montecito...
Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana as she turned out to celebrate the first day of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations – which ended last night when the monarch lit one of more than 3,000 beacons to represent her 70 years on the throne. Before the illumination ceremonies,...
